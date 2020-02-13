Bandra Fort: Timings, History & Other Details You Need To Know Before You Visit

Castella de Aguada, or the Bandra Fort, is an ancient fort that depicts the rich history of the Portuguese rule in India. Standing proud amid the ruins of time, Bandra Fort was built in the 17th century during the Portuguese rule. However, the 18th century witnessed the rise of Marathas, which threatened British colonial rule in the country.

Serving as a watchtower, the fort was partially demolished by them as they could foresee the defeat of the Portuguese. British officials ordered to destroy Castella de Aguada to avoid Marathas from capturing it for their benefit against the colonials.

Reviving the beauty of the Bandra fort

The colossal Bandra fort stayed dilapidated for a long time before the efforts towards its conversation started taking place. Bandra Band Stand Resident Trust worked for the benefit and repair for the ruined fort. Situated in Land’s End, this fort is now a major tourist destination. It has been featured in various Bollywood films including Dil Chahta Hai.

Things to do at Bandra fort

Moreover, the Bandra fort offers incredible views of the splashing water. Therefore, the place is often visited by couples for their pre-wedding photoshoots. People also picnic with their families, workout, or simply meditate in the mesmerizing surroundings of this place.

The fort also provides an extensive view of the Bandra-Worli sea link. This place witnesses frequent footfall during the Mumbai monsoon, which accentuates the splendid feel of the place.

Timings and means of communication to reach there

The fort opens by 10 AM and shuts at 8 AM. Bandra fort stays open every day of the week. There are various means of transportation to visit this ancient fort. The nearest railway station to arrive Bandra fort is Bandra station. Moreover, you can opt for a bus, cab or a taxi.

