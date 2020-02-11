Saif Ali Khan And Son Taimur Spotted In Bandra, Tim Tim Gets The Coolest Piggyback Ride

Saif Ali Khan, who was last seen Jawaani Jaaneman, is all set to treat his fans with more films. The actor has been making news for a variety of things. Recently, he was spotted at Bandra with his son, Taimur Ali Khan. The father-son duo looked cute as they were spotted by the paparazzi. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur spotted in Bandra

Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted in Bandra with his son Taimur. According to reports, the duo was seen at a gym. Paparazzi took a shot at it and snapped a couple of pictures of Saif and Taimur’s taking a tour through the city.

In the photos, fans can see Taimur enjoying the view from the top as he sits on his father’s shoulders. Fans can also see that Taimur has a bandage on his right leg. Saif is seen in a very casual look, as he is just wearing a simple black printed t-shirt and a pair of sweatpants and sports shoes. Taimur was seen wearing a dark blue coloured t-shirt, with a pair of denim shorts, and a pair of black sneakers.

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in filmmaker Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The film features Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya Furniturewala and is written by Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and others.

The film revolves around a carefree middle-aged man who spends most of his time with women and loves to party, until one day he comes across a young girl who happens to be his biological daughter and the twist comes when he realises that she is pregnant.

