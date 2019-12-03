Beauty Benefits Of Argan Oil For Your Skin To Keep It Healthy And Nourished

Argan oil is produced from the kernels of Argan trees. The oil is referred to as 'liquid gold' because of its colour. It protects the skin from sun damage and also moistures it. It is beneficial for the skin. Here are a few beauty benefits of Argan oil.

Also Read: Hollywood: Weird And Bizarre Beauty Secrets Of Actors To Reverse Ageing

Moisturises the skin:

Argan oil is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids. It is an ideal product which gives natural skin a boost. It's a very effective oil as it gets easily absorbed by the skin. If anyone lives in dry weather conditions, then a few drops of natural Argan oil are boon for you that moisturises your skin.

Treats Acne

Argan oil has the ingredients which make the oil less greasy, which is why the oil does not happen to stick to your skin. Also, it does not clog any pores which may aid the growth of acne. The oil is best to heal the acne wounds as well.

Good for sensitive skin:

If you have sensitive skin, this oil is a really good option for you as it won’t irritate your skin in any way. If the oil is used in everyday skin routine, it can make a lot of difference to your skin.

Also Read: Beauty Care: Tips And Tricks For An At Home Manicure-pedicure Session

Protects from sun damage:

Sun damage occurs due to your skin's high exposure to direct sunlight. Argan oil contains antioxidants that protect and can repair skin from sunburn or any damage that can occur to your skin due to sun.

Works as Anti-ageing:

The only reason that the skin starts looking more dull is that the skin lacks enough amount of moisture and hydration. As the Argan oil is rich in vitamin E it already contains a good amount of moisturising substance which definitely keeps your skin from ageing.

Heals the skin:

Sometimes due to the dehydrated skin or atopic dermatitis, the skin may get inflamed and grow itch patches. Argon oil will definitely help to reduce the dehydration of the skin and locks the moisture in your skin.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif On Shooting Her First TVC For Her Brand 'Kay Beauty'

Argon oil can be used as:

Moisturiser: Take a few drops of Argan oil and rub gently in a circular motion on your skin to moisturise.

Hydrating toner: Take a few drops of oil on the cotton and dab it on your face.

Serum: Add Argan oil to your serum and let the skin soak it. Then you can continue with your usual skin routine.

Also Read: Beauty Care: List Of Some Of The Most Inexpensive Ingredients To Try