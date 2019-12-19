Bengaluru, The City Of Gardens Is Also Known For Its Hip Party Places, Find Details Here

Bengaluru, the garden city of India also has some wonderful party destinations. The nightlife in this city can offer you some amazing places to party with your colleagues. There are a large number of clubs and pubs in Bengaluru where you can have a grand office party and groove yourselves to the dance floor. After Mumbai, Delhi, and Goa, Bengaluru is the city that can leave you mesmerized with its nightlife and great party places. To have a vivacious office party, here are some best places to visit in Bengaluru.

Best places to visit for having a grand office party in Bengaluru

High Ultra Lounge

High Ultra Lounge is a place that hardly needs any definition, as it is the all-time amazing place to party. This place is located on the 31st floor of the World Trade Centre, and hence it gives the best ambience ever for people who love to have food. Here you will get some electric mix of oriental and non-oriental options with a list of awesome cocktails. Best place for dance lovers at the electrifying DJ.

Location: Rooftop, World Trade Center, Dr Rajkumar Road, Malleswaram

LOFT38

One of the most popular night out spots in the city, LOFT38 is the best place to plan a grand office party. This place is among the most crowded places in Bengaluru. Your colleagues can enjoy the best combination of loud DJ. The superb crowd and tastiest starters. The wild and modern architecture of this place makes it the best looking clubs in the city.

Location: Shop No.763, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Next to Xtreme Sports Bar

Pebble

Pebble welcomes the psychedelic trance fans to enjoy the nightlife. This is the only pub in Bangalore that provides to the genre. This place structures some of the best DJs and the liveliest crowds here, especially this place is the best for intoxicated people. After a long day of work, this place can help unwind all your stress and make you feel free and relaxed.

Location: #3 Princess Academy, Ramanna Maharishi Road, Palace Grounds, Bangalore

