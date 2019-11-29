New Year In Thailand: Here Are Some Of The Most Fascinating Ways To Celebrate The Event

December is here and with it comes the new year parties that everyone waits for. If you have planned a new year party in Thailand, know what interesting things you can do to make your new year in Thailand a grand celebration. They bring together the beach fun and amazing music together. Starting with amazing parties, here is all you need to know to pick the best new year party in Thailand.

Vertigo and the Moon Bar - Night Bazaar

This will form the perfect place to celebrate the new year in Thailand. Head to Vertigo and the Moon Bar and you will get to see streets lit up with lights and restaurants jotted with people. You will not only get a splendid view but also good deals on meals. Make sure you join the countdown and make it an amazing experience.

Party at Bangkok's Central World Street

If you are a party animal and a shopaholic then pack your bags and head to this place as it is the best place to celebrate the new year in Thailand. You can shop at one of the biggest shopping malls in Southeast Asia. You can also get to witness some of the most fascinating fireworks. It is followed by shopping, drinking and partying all night. The event is held on December 31.

The Bangkok Countdown

Bangkok is known to be one of the best places to celebrate the new year in Thailand. The live broadcasts, magical fireworks and pyro artworks are some of the major events that you may not want to miss for your new year party in Thailand. The venue for these major events is Central World. The event is expected to start at around 7 pm.

Full Moon Party, Ko Phangan

Hundreds of enthusiasts especially the youth participate in this event to celebrate the new year in Thailand. People swarm at this place with the aim to drink, dance and party the whole night. This party runs from midnight till the sun rises up. This is a famous full moon party in Thailand.

Lanterns and Lights at Chiang Mai Road

If you want to escape the craziness and celebrate new year in Thailand with peace and silence, then head to Lanterns and lights event. The Pae Gate hosts some of the most famous live music performances. Thousands of lanterns are released into the sky and the view is spectacular. This is definitely one of the famous places to celebrate new year in Thailand.

