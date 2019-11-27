Alleppey To Goa, Hit These Tropical Destinations For Soaking Up Some Sun During The Winter

There is something about winters that you all love, from chilling at home to cuddling up with your favourite blanket to sleep for long hours, there are many things you love about the cold season. One thing you all crave for is the sun and warmth and there is no better time than winter to visit tropical destinations. So, here are top tropical destinations you can visit in the wintry months.

Alleppey Backwaters

Also known as the 'Venice of the East', Alleppey will serve up a new definition of Paradise. With picturesque scenic landscapes, sparkling waters to stunning freshwater lakes, this is one of the most perfect tropical destinations. It is home to natural greenery and vegetation. You should pack your bags and head to this Indian travel destination this winter.

Phuket

Phuket is one of the best tropical destinations. The pristine beaches, the thrilling water sports and the mind-blowing night-life in Phuket will give you memories that will last forever. For newlyweds, there can be no better place than Phuket. You may have to travel by trains from Bangkok to Singapore and get off at Phun Phin railway station. From there you can get on the bus which will take approximately 4-5 hours.

ALSO READ | Embark On These Day Trips From Chennai For Great Weekend Getaways

Seychelles

Characterised by gigantic peaks and sizzling beaches, Seychelles forms the perfect tropical destinations to travel in the winter season. The mesmerising island will offer you some scenic views where you can also enjoy island hopping which you may have dreamt of since childhood. The key attractions of this place are scuba diving, snorkelling, and cruise riding. Boarding the flight and reaching this destination is the most popular route to opt for.

ALSO READ | Embark On Visiting These Breathtaking Places In Himachal Pradesh This Winter

Sri Lanka

One of the best tropical destinations to visit during the cold weather. You will be mesmerised by the exhilarating flora and fauna, and charming hill stations. Some of the key attractions of this place are the famous Yala National Park, Dambulla Cave Temple, Bentota, and Kandy. The easiest way to reach this tropical destination is to take a flight via India.

ALSO READ | Hidden Places In Arunachal Pradesh To Experience Solitude This Winter

Cambodia

Cambodia is one of the true heritage of tropical destinations. There is a long list of places to visit in this beautiful place. The fabulous temples, breathtaking beaches are worth exploring. Major key attractions of this place are Siem Reap, Kampot and Jungle safari in Virachey National Park. You can reach Cambodia by Phnom Penh International Airport and Siem Reap International Airport.

ALSO READ | Sikkim's Best Hidden Gems That You Should Definitely Check Out This Winter