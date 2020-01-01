4 Best Places For Water Sports In Maharashtra That You Must Explore

Maharashtra is home to several beautiful places. From palm-fringed beaches to mind-blowing landscapes, the beauty of Maharashtra is loved by all the travellers across the nation. The beautiful waterfalls and rivers make this state one of the best places for water sports in India. Maharashtra offers you numerous adventurous expeditions that will attract you. The following are the best places for water sports in Maharashtra that you should definitely experience:

Best places for water sports in Maharashtra

Kolad

This place in Maharashtra is known for its stunning waterfalls and lush greenery. Kolas is emerging as a perfect weekend getaway for all the adventure seekers. You can indulge in kayaking, rappelling, rock climbing and many more adventurous activities. You will get to raft down the Kundalika river, which is considered to be one of the fastest rivers of India.

Tarkarli

Located along the river Karli and the Arabian Sea, this beach is one of the best places for water sports in Maharashtra. Don't forget to explore parasailing at this place, one of of the most popular water sports here. The prices are budget-friendly too.

Alibaug

This is yet another beautiful destination that is known for its scenic beauty and not to mention, the water sports. You can engage in various adventurous activities like parasailing, scuba diving, speed boat rides, etc. Apart from all these adventurous activities, Jet skiing is something you should definitely not miss. It is one of the most popular water sports activities in the place.

Ganapatipule

This place is an ideal destination for people who love indulging in water sports. Located in the Ratnagiri, this place is popular for its water sports apart from the scenic beauty. You can skim through the water on your motorboat ride. You will have some refreshing time with your friends and family members. Make sure you indulge in motorboating in Ganapatipule.

