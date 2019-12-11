New Year In Italy: Here Are Some Of The Best Ways To Celebrate New Year

The last day of the year can be a wonderful day to spend in Italy as the locals love the festival and fireworks. Apart from the festival, food plays a vital role in Italian festivals and that makes Italy one of the best places to celebrate the New year. If you have been wondering as to where to celebrate the new year in Italy, then look no further. Here are some of the best ways to celebrate New year in Italy:

Traditional Celebrations of Bologna

Location: Piazza Maggiore, Bologna, Italy

The rich culture, traditions and delicious cuisine of Italy never cease to amaze the people. Bologna, situated in the northern region of Italy, will offer with unique new year tradition. Every year on the occasion of New year's eve, the Rogo Del Vecchio is created. It is a dummy created of an old man by different artists each year. It is then burnt in a bonfire as a sign of eradicating the past evils and wrong deeds done. Followed by that are the various events that are held.

Countdown Kisses

Location: Piazza San Marco, Italy

This is one of the romantic ways to celebrate the new year in Italy. Thousands of people after the feast gather near San Marco for the countdown love kisses that are followed by the fireworks and new year songs. This love event held during the New year in Italy is known to be a sign of peace and love.

Fireworks

Location: Rome, Florence or Naples.

The New year in Italy is always celebrated with stunning fireworks. If you want to witness the public fireworks, they are mostly held at Central Square. Don't forget to gaze at the fireworks with the scenic view of Castle dell'Ovo in Naples and the stunning reflection of fireworks in Arno.

Palazzo Ducale

Location: Genova or Comacchio, Italy.

If you are looking for a place that will offer you peace and comfort then head to this place. Reflecting on yourself is one of the best ways to celebrate the new year in Italy. Explore the masterpieces of Picasso in Genova or enjoy the classy gala midnight dinner in the museum of the Ancient Delta in Comacchio.

Sunrise

If you don't want to party the whole night and want to start the New year in Italy, then head to Otranto, Italy. This will be the best place to celebrate the New year in Italy. If you are spending new year in Rome, then head to Ponte Della Scienza bridge. You will witness the beautiful syncing of sunrise with the jazz pianist Daniele Rea's tunes.

