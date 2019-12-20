Best Restaurants In Pune Which Are Perfect For A Grand Office Party

Pune is known for having one of the finest colleges and workplaces in India. It has a crowd of working professionals and many major corporates have their branches in this city. The work culture of the world has changed and many offices keep office parties for their employees to reduce their stress and increase internal brand loyalty.

During the end of the year, many offices and corporates keep office parties for Christmas and New Year’s eve. To have a memorial party, it is essential to find a good place. Here is a list of some incredible places for conducting a grand office party in Pune.

Farzi Cafe

Farzi Cafe is known for its private parties and it is best for conducting office parties. The main focus of this quirky cafe is to bring back Indian cuisine into the main jazz. It has a huge space and a grand entrance. The cafe's ambience is soothing and blissful with dim lights and creatively implanted trees. This modern chic cafe offers a vast range of drinks and desserts and has a perfect dining area. It only costs ₹1249 per person.

The Ruby Hilltop Restaurant

The Ruby Hilltop Restaurant located on the rooftop of Sunny world is amongst the best sky bars in Pune. For the people who love to enjoy the moonlight, this place offers the best nightlife experience in Pune. Locals visit this incredible place for the DJ, who plays the best songs remixes that are perfect to groove on. The interiors are designed with magnificent features and have strongly designed pillars. The evening is the best time to visit this rooftop bar to enjoy the sunset. It is an excellent choice to keep an office party at this place because of its incredible space, delicious cuisine and the blissful sky.

Teddy Boy

To have a perfect view of this metropolitan city, Teddy boy has a massive and spacious terrace dining place for its customers. Known for its cocktail parties, this sky bar offers its customers with some wondrous drinks, desserts, shakes and the food is heartwarming. Their cuisine ranges from Indian, South Indian, Chinese, and Italian. The sky bar is located at the Deron Heights, Baner in Pune. It only costs ₹800 per person as its basic package.

