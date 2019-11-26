Pune Food Items: How Many Of These Five Famous Dishes Have You Tried?

Pune, or lovingly called 'Poona' is reportedly called the 'Oxford of West', due to its association with arts, literature, theatre, and science. Reportedly, the city has the highest number of educational institutes to its name. According to an online portal, Pune hosts about 433 colleges in and around the city. Also popularly known as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune is also known to serve the best authentic Maharashtrian cuisine.

What to eat when in Pune?

Pune hosts people from different faiths and cultures and reportedly serves some of the best food items. An online portal report states that Pune serves the best Parsi cuisine in the state. Here is a list of food items that everybody should try when in Pune. Have a look at it.

Nolen Gur Rasgullas at Calcutta Sweets

Calcutta Sweets located in Kedar Nagar reportedly serves the best Bengali sweets. The sweet shop is popular among Punekars for its lip-smacking Bengali delights such as Malai Chop, Boonde, Nolen Gur Rasgulla, among others. Other than sweets, the place reportedly serves the best samosa in town.

Deep Dish Pizza at Baked and Wired

Located in the hustle-bustle of Kalyani Nagar, this place was started by Chef Manan Maheshwari a few years ago. Reportedly, the pizza joint has won the hearts of Punekars with its thin-crust pizzas. Recently, the joint started serving some scrumptious deep dish pizza that everyone should try once. Reportedly, an eight-inch deep dish pizza at Baked and Wire would cost between Rs. 730 - Rs.1000.

Kheema Samosa at Akhtar's Samosa

The little joint located on MG Road is popular among Punekars for its meat samosas. Reportedly, the place serves the best Kheema samosa in the city. The joint run by Mohammed Akhtar operates only in the evening. Reportedly, the place sells over 1000 samosas a day.

Shrewsbury Biscuits at Kayani Bakery

Located in the hustle-bustle of Camp road, this place was reportedly started in 1985. One of the most popular food items sold at the Bakery is Shrewsbury Biscuits. Reportedly, the golden and buttery Shrewsbury biscuit is named after a town in Shropshire, England. Reportedly the bakery makes 200 kg of Shrewsbury biscuits every day.

Mysore Cheese Masala Dosa at Vaishali

This popular restaurant is located in the vicinity of FC Road. Reportedly, the joint was initially named Madras Health Home but due to undisclosed reasons, the restaurant was renamed as Vaishali. Established in 1951, the place is known to serve the best Mysore Cheese Masala Dosa in the city. Reportedly, the batter of the dosa is made of Sona masuri rice and urad dal, which gives it a superior taste.

