Majestic Rooftop Bars In Pune That Are Perfect For Your Next Dinner Or Date

Rooftop bars are the most delightful places a person must experience to enjoy the beauty of Pune better. Visiting such sky bars and rooftop restaurants will give a perfect experience of this is city. Here is a list of the best rooftop bars in Pune that offer a noble dining experience.

The Ruby Hilltop Lounge

Ruby Hilltop is located on the outskirts of Sus village and it is one of the most-visited rooftop bars in Pune. It is surrounded by a complete view of mountains and valleys. The widespread menu of this rooftop bar serves North-Indian, Chinese and Italian cuisine. The rooftop bar is open from 11 am till midnight and only charges ₹1,500 for two people.

Chingari

To find the best restaurant that serves delicious kebabs off the grill and finger-licking North Indian and Mughlai cuisine, Chingari is the go-to place for everyone. This rooftop restaurant has a small pool and it provides the view of the complete city. One of the must-try items at Chingari is Dal Chingari which has been their speciality for two decades. Also, non-vegetarians must-try the restaurant's lip-smacking Kebabs. The place only charges approx ₹1500 for a couple, and one can visit this delightful restaurant between 7 pm to 11:30 pm.

Marine Drive Restaurant

Marine Drive Restaurant is extensive. It gives the feel of Mumbai in their atmosphere. The place has an exterior curve that reminds people of the Queen’s necklace road. The interiors have a wooden finishing and it is filled with fresh greens everywhere. It has an abundance of fresh air which gives it a roomy quality. The multi-cuisine place delivers some mouth-watering Indian meals as well as delicious Italian, BBQ and European food. Opened from 6 pm to midnight, the restaurant costs approximately ₹1500 for two.

