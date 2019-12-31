Best Places To Visit With Family In Tokyo During The Holidays

Tokyo might be the ideal place to visit for a family trip. The city has many entertaining places for kids as well. So, if you are planning to visit this beautiful. If your kids love ninjas, samurai and giant robots then this the best places to visit. Let us take a look at the best things to do with kids in Tokyo during the holidays.

Best places to visit in Tokyo with your kids

Odaiba

Odaiba is one of the beautiful places to visit in Tokyo. There is a famous place in Odaiba which is known as Legoland Discovery Center. While games like Nintendo and various other games are available at the centre. Not only games but even different gadgets are available. There is also a museum which you can visit, the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation also known as Miraikan.

Tokyo Skytree

Tokyo Skytree is the tallest building in Japan. The view from the building is quite beautiful. So, if you are planning to take your kids on there then it might be the best place. There are three hundred shops and restaurants featuring modern fashion, accessories in Tokyo Skytree. It is a fun place to take your kids to.

Kiddy Land

Kiddy Land is one best places in Tokyo to take your kids to. There are so many places here that are enough to make most kids’ eyes pop. There are Marvel and Star Wars games available in the store. Furthermore, popular merchandise of Pokémon, Sailor Moon, Hello Kitty, and the whole Studio Ghibli crew are all present, making the nostalgia-factor high for millennial parents.

