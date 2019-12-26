Kajol Opens Up About Her Equation With Kids Nysa & Yug

Kajol recently made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor's radio show What Women Want and revealed that her daughter is more likely to approach her for suggestions on how to handle a relationship whereas her son Yug is likely to go to his father actor Ajay Devgn.

In a candid conversation about motherhood with the Tashan actor, Kajol revealed that her daughter would never go to her father for relationship advice as she claimed that Ajay Devgn is more protective of his kids and joked that Singham actor would probably get his shotgun out to hunt down her daughter's boyfriends.

Kajol also revealed that her son Yug idolizes his father and is more likely to turn to him when it comes to any kind of relationship advice. Actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn have a 16-year-old daughter Nysa and a 9-year-old son Yug. In the show, Kajol also spoke about her mother, veteran actor Tanuja, as well as the different parenting responsibilities that she shares with her actor husband Ajay Devgn.

What's next for Kajol?

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are currently gearing up for Ajay Devgn's 100th film in the film industry Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which the duo will be seen portraying the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare and his wife Savitribai. The movie also features actor Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist Uday Bhan and is scheduled for a nationwide release on January 10, 2020.

Kajol is also set to feature in two OTT platform films. The first being Renuka Shahane's generational family drama, Tribhanga, which marks her digital debut. The other is a woman-centric short film co-starring Shruti Haasan, produced by Niranjan Iyengar.

