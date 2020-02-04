Bird Sanctuaries In Rajasthan To Explore and Spot Some Rare Bird Species

If you are planning to explore Rajasthan in the winter season, make sure you include the famous wildlife sanctuaries of Rajasthan in your itinerary. To experience the wild sojourn in India, the best place that you can visit is Rajasthan. You will get to see a large number of flora and fauna, who have habitated these sanctuaries. Below, we have compiled a list of some of these wonders-

Bird Sanctuaries in Rajasthan to explore

Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary

The Keoladeo National Park or Keoladeo Ghana National Park was earlier known as the Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary. It is one of India’s famous avifauna sanctuaries. Here, one can spot thousands of rare and highly endangered birds, including the Siberian Cranes who come here during the winter season. This Sanctuary is a scenic national wetland park that houses a huge variety of birds such as geese, waders & raptors. The sanctuary is home to over 230 species of birds. It was also declared as a World Heritage Site. The best time to visit is between November to February.

Image courtesy: @fragrant_soil

Ranthambore National Park

One of the biggest and majestic Sanctuary of Rajasthan is Ranthambore National Park. This attractive region for tourists in Rajasthan is located in the Sawai Madhopur District of Rajasthan. This wildlife sanctuary covers around 400 sq. km of the area inside Rajasthan. The Ranthambore National Park is surrounded by Banas and Chambal rivers. It was established in 1980 and it scarcely takes three and a half hours to complete the safari in a jeep. The best time to visit this place is from October to June.

Image courtesy: @ranthamborepark

Sariska National Park

Sariska National Park is another famous sanctuary in Rajasthan which is also home to Royal Bengal Tigers. The National Park is spread over an area of about 866 square km, and 107 km from Jaipur in the borders of Aravalli mountains. Sariska National park is the best place to spot wildlife species like Nilgai, Sambhar, Golden jackals, Striped hyenas, Caracal, Jungle cats, Rhesus monkeys, Hanuman langurs, Hares, Wild boars, Chousingha or the Four-horned Antelope, Chinkara, and Leopards. You can also spot some treepie, sand grouse, bush quail, grey partridge, the Great Indian Horned Owl, crested serpent eagle, golden-backed woodpecker, and peafowl. The best time to visit this place is from October to June.

Image courtesy: @toneysam22

