Bollywood Nights In Jaipur That You Can Enjoy If You Love Dancing

Jaipur is the capital of Rajasthan. A trip to Jaipur for historical purpose and knowledge is a must. But you need arrangements after the sun sets. So let’s take a look at some of the places you can visit to get the party mood on. Below are some nightclubs you can visit after the sun sets.

F Bar and Lounge

Timings: 2:00 PM - 3:00 AM

Where in Jaipur: Mirza Ismail Road, West Jaipur

If you like to party, then this is the right place for you. This is one of the best and coolest places to hang out at night. The sophisticated cuisine and the lively ambience will set you free. Plus, the rooftop set-up is a great place to have. There is also poolside seating if you would want to chill out by the waters. It is quite entertaining as there are performances by Rajasthani folk singers and belly dancing as a part of exclusive festive events.

Bar Palladio

Timings: 6:00 PM - 11:00 AM

Where in Jaipur: Hotel Narain Niwas, Kanota Bagh, Narayan Singh Circl

The Italian menu here is one of the best things about this place. Enjoy the Palladio special Spaghetti Aglio Olio e Peperoncino with their signature, Marina Rossa. One remarkable thing is the staff, which is very reliant and friendly here. On cold nights, bonfires make the place cosier and warmer, so it is perfect to enjoy the nightlife in Jaipur

Blackout Club & Terrace

Timings: 6:00 PM - 2:00 AM

Where in Jaipur: Hotel Golden Oak, 9th Floor, Ahinsa Circle, Landmark Building, C Scheme, Jaipur

The clubbing trend has been growing in Jaipur. Blackout club is one of the examples. Here you can enjoy Bollywood music and sounds. The smooth dance floor and energetic music helps make it a dancer's paradise. The comfort at the rooftop lounge and terrace is just what you need. There is also a wide range of exotic drinks and dishes on the menu.