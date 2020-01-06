Best Water Parks In Jaipur That Are Great For Weekend Getaway

Jaipur is the capital city of Rajasthan, also known as the Pink City. It attracts a lot of tourists around the year. The city is famous for its culture and rich heritage. Exhibiting beautiful handicrafts, jewellery, and fabric carpets Jaipur is a vibrant amalgamation of the old and the new.

The historical monuments of the city are the biggest attractions for tourists, but here is a list of water parks one can visit in the city of Jaipur if they want to have fun with family and friends. Read on to know where to go next if you are in Jaipur.

Water parks in Jaipur

Appu Ghar

Appu Ghar in Jaipur is one of the top places to visit if one is in the city. The water park is situated 9 km away from the main city. It is spread over an area of 8 acres and is at a walkable distance from Jagadamba Foundry. The key features of the waterpark are wave pool, giant slide, lazy river, kiddies and family slides, and the landscaped gardens.

Sunshine Resort and Water Park

This is another great option to visit with friends and family for a weekend getaway. It is situated at the foothills of the Aravalli Range and lies amidst beautiful surroundings. The waterpark has a separate shallow water pool for very young kids. It also has several other thrilling rides and roller coasters that make the experience more fun for visitors.

Angel Resort and Amusement Park

This is a 3-star resort located in Sikar on Jaipur highway and is one of the most preferred options for toddlers. The waterpark lies amidst beautiful surroundings and becomes a great option to relax after a stressful week. The key features of this waterpark are its splash pads, spray grounds (water playgrounds), and lazy rivers. It is also known for having artificial surfing or bodyboarding environment. Like all water parks in Jaipur, it has a rain dance, open-air DJ floor, and a billiard room.

