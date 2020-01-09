Celeb Spotting In Amsterdam Is A Common Thing At These Spots

Amsterdam is one of the most popular tourist locations that attract travellers from all over the world. Amsterdam is also known for the amazing parties and the fun-loving environment of the city which makes it a hotspot for big spenders of the world. It is not shocking to bump into some celebrities while one is in Amsterdam. Other than the famous coffee shops, here are some popular spots in Amsterdam where one can easily bump into some celebrities. Read more to know about some top spots in Amsterdam where one might just step into some celebrities.

Celeb hotspots in Amsterdam

Het Gooi

This is an area on the outskirts of Amsterdam and this spot can be one of the celebrity hotspots as surrounding of the town of Hilversum, is where Dutch TV is being produced. It’s is nearly 10 by 15 kms in total and some of the most known celebrities live there in places like Laren. Well, a number of stars from all over the globe are spotted in the Dutch TV thus they can be spotted easily in this area.

Heineken Brewery

This brewery is one of the most popular beers serving outlets of Amsterdam which attracts a huge wave of tourists. This beerhouse started in the year, 1864 and a tour around this place will help you understand the Heineken magic that works behind beer-making. This place is open from 10:30 AM in the morning to 7:30 PM.

The Rozentheater

Celebrities surely enjoy watching great theatre performances and Amsterdam’s The Rozentheater is the most popular theatres in the city. Here, week after week number of actors will perform comedies in a fast format. They also call people from the audience to pull their strings. Celebrities visit this place to experience a hearty laugh at the satirical comedy theatre on their Amsterdam trip.