Chai In Winter: Best Chai Points In Delhi To Try This Winter Season

There is no greater experience than sipping on a cup of hot tea that awakens all your senses. The day starts with a hot cup of ginger milk tea. As tea is widely popular across the country, most people know about the places that serve the best tea. If you are planning to travel to Delhi and want to taste the best tea, then look no further. Here is a list of chai points in Delhi that will take your drinking experience of chai in winter to a whole different level:

JP Tea Stall, D School

This is one of the best chai points if you are looking for a fancy conversation in early mornings. Located near Delhi School of Economics, this is one of the humble chai points where you can hold a plethora of discussions on various topics. You must try for the piping hot cup of masala tea with some cookie slices. The college canteen is the hidden gem of this place for food lovers.

ALSO READ | Food: Chaat Varieties Across India That Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

Firdaus Mithai Shop

If you are in love with creamy, milky and flavourful hot cup of tea, then head to these best chai points in Delhi. Many people come here for the special cup of tea that the place offers. You must enjoy chai in winter at this place with the special jalebis from the shop. The place is located near Mirza Ghalib Haveli, Ballimaran, Chandi Chowk.

ALSO READ | Marathi Cuisine: Best Restaurants That Serve Scrumptious Maharashtrian Delicacies

Teasta

You may find it hard to believe this is one of the tea stalls in Delhi has brought this tea joint all the way from West Bengal and Assam. This is one of the best chai spots in Delhi that is known to maintain quality tea since ages. They serve a wide range of teas — from iced tea to various herbal tea. You can enjoy chai in winter at this place with finger foods like momos and sandwich, which is a speciality of this place. The place is located near Godawari Complex, Sector 37, Noida.

ALSO READ | Best Dal Makhani Places In Mumbai That Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

Jugmug Thela

This is one of the unusual chai spots in Delhi. If you are in Delhi and want to try chai in winter, then this place has to top your list of places to visit. This is one of the chai points that owns an online store. They sell unique blends of tea that will enhance your senses. They also sell sandwiches, crunchy toasts with lip-smacking toppings like butter, almonds, and nuts. You must try the black lemon tea at this place. The place is located behind Kuldeep House, Westend Marg, Delhi.

ALSO READ | Mumbai: Must-have Street Food In The City Of Dreams For Every Foodie