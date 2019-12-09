This Coimbatore Store Is Serving Some Unique Green Vegetables In South India

Keerai Kadai, a new business venture, is reportedly creating ripples in South India. Started by Engineer-turned-Agriculturist, G Sriram Prasad, the name of the venture translates to Green Shop. The e-commerce venture is an online shop selling about 40 different variants of indigenous and exotic green vegetables in and around South India. Started back in 2017, today, Keerai Kadai has reportedly over 25,000 customers across South India and has a shop and restaurant under its hood. Here is what led to this inspiring journey of Keerai Kadai.
In a recent media interview, Sriram revealed that they have set-up a new store of Keerai Kadai in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, they also have started a restaurant in Madurai, where they serve dishes like keerai rasam, palak biryani, keerai vadai, and keerai pakoda. Sriram reportedly hopes to associate with more farmers through Keerai Kadai, to elevate his business and boost the agriculture sector.
