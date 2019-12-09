This Coimbatore Store Is Serving Some Unique Green Vegetables In South India

Keerai Kadai, a new business venture, is reportedly creating ripples in South India. Started by Engineer-turned-Agriculturist, G Sriram Prasad, the name of the venture translates to Green Shop. The e-commerce venture is an online shop selling about 40 different variants of indigenous and exotic green vegetables in and around South India. Started back in 2017, today, Keerai Kadai has reportedly over 25,000 customers across South India and has a shop and restaurant under its hood. Here is what led to this inspiring journey of Keerai Kadai.

Also Read | Two Vegetables For One: Onions Too Pricy, Goa Restaurants Take Desperate Measures

The journey of the Coimbatore store - Keerai Kadai

Keerai Kadai is the product of engineer-turned-agriculturist Sriram's hard work and passion. Keerai Kadai was reportedly a pilot project undertaken by Sriram, but the positive feedback of the venture propelled him to launch a full-fledged business. In an old interview, Sriram revealed his journey towards setting-up the Coimbatore Store of Keerai Kadai. He started by acquiring a small piece of agricultural land on the outskirts of Coimbatore. There he grew some exotic green vegetables and over time sold them in Coimbatore city. When he realised the viability of the project, he entered into a liaison with 75 farmers, who reportedly provide him with unadulterated and naturally grown exotic green vegetables to his Coimbatore store. In return, Keerai Kadai provides them with food, accommodation and a profit of the sale.

Also Read | Weight Loss: Vegetables For Losing Weight And Weight Loss Diet Plan

What's next for Keerai Kadai?

In a recent media interview, Sriram revealed that they have set-up a new store of Keerai Kadai in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, they also have started a restaurant in Madurai, where they serve dishes like keerai rasam, palak biryani, keerai vadai, and keerai pakoda. Sriram reportedly hopes to associate with more farmers through Keerai Kadai, to elevate his business and boost the agriculture sector.

Also Read | Vegetables List Which Have Non-identical Names In Different States Of India

Also Read | Health Tips | Benefits Of Green Leafy Vegetables On The Health