Has Coronavirus Changed Your Plans For 2020? Here's How You Can Bring Vacation Vibes Home

While the summer vacations are not the same this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and masks, sanitizers, and social distancing have become the new norm, people have been pushed to cancel their travel. While a quarter of people have even been avoiding tour across the metropolis and public transportation, and 21 per cent agreed to “maybe choose” domestic travel as per a survey conducted by LuggageHero, the question arises that with the change of travel dynamics due to coronavirus, what shall one do?

People that were cooped at home in Estonia had considered pet ownership. Not just that, millennials on social media admitted to having considered staying indoor and explore “non-internet” things to do. Some have considered the idea of hoarding books and reading amid the flight suspensions and visa cancellations with the situation of the spread of the contagious coronavirus not coming under control. While the decision of globetrotting is being strategically put away to avert the risk of the infection, the warnings by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC recommending that all non-essential travel must be avoided has played out majorly for stalling the travel plans.

A makeshift airport for the experience

People are using household items like toilet seats, electronic appliances, device with a screen to commemorate the feeling of the air travel amid the pandemic while the plans for international travel have been stalled. For instance, Jeroen Gortworst, an Instagram user descends on Sint Maarten’s Princess Juliana International Airport while he sips on a glass of wine with his passport, which is a makeshift airport. One can see trays and his washing machine designed as a cabin that stunned the internet. Several people have been travelling from home in order to overcome the pandemic limitations on air travel. Not just that, some even made their own customized boarding pass.

Bring airport home

Dana Nicole Jondahl who designed the airport around the indoor and outdoor space in her home as she travelled with baggage challenging those who stated that she “could not travel on her birthday” has inspired many with the idea of how to celebrate birthday for the travel buffs. Wheeling her suitcase across her personal airport that she designed, Jondahl could be seen entering through security checkpoints, then getting her boarding pass at the computerized check-in kiosk as she enters departure sign and TSA screening, while featuring as the agent in red uniform simultaneously that many can try at home.

Camping trip in the vicinity

While it may not be possible to take a trip out of town, people like Nicole DiNiocla, are coming up with innovative ideas of camping in the vicinity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. With the headlight on and a heavy backpack, many like Nicole have headed out in the backyard and surrounding areas to get the feel of the travel. The tents set up near the garden and a cup of coffee, many people are staying at home to stay safe all the while recreating their trips without leaving their home premises. Also, another sightseeing option has been to stand in front of the television with a gorgeous street view.

Get that cruise at home

While for Norma and Dave Trill, both 74, their 10-day cruise to celebrate their 53rd wedding anniversary was stalled, many drew inspiration from the idea of setting up one's own personalised cruise at home. The pair from Melbourne was heartbroken when they had to explore alternatives due to the cancellation of their trip because of the outbreak of Covid-19. So the duo out on their beach clothes put the sunglasses with their feet up enjoyed the "ocean” that they designed at home.

Perch outside favourite location or do excel?

Another activity for outdoor persons has become good perch outside their favourite city centre location and watching either the street or passers-by. Not just that many choose to strike conversations while choosing to stay in the comfortable space of their home confinement. As a user Bob Evans wrote on Twitter that he spent time baking and chatting with friends rather, some of his pandemic to go activities for as long as travel was out of the picture. Further, people admitted to cancelling the travel plans instead take up cooking, graffiti making, running, and gardening as some of the activities to explore for as long as coronavirus crisis forces travel buffs to bend a lot of their rules.

Virtual picnics, museum tours

While museums like the popular Louvre offers virtual tours to the exhibition rooms and galleries to enjoy the view, thanks to the sponsorship of Shiseido, many during the pandemic can go for these options instead of the actual travel. Many like Ana Pereira who lives alone with her dog and cat can take to a virtual picnic with friends amid the ongoing pandemic crisis. Visit here:

Further, companies like Walks, provide an opportunity to a small group tour operator whose 700 guides cover 15 destinations worldwide, to help people do virtual travel amid the pandemic in #toursfromhome options.

The restaurant at home with culinary skills

Amid the pandemic, as many restaurants and hotels have remained shuttered, and one is barely able to visit the cafes and hotels in countries across the world to taste the gourmet due to restrictions on world travel, one can bring the exotic cuisine experience at home. Many live events that have chefs from the prominent food chains across the world now tutor how to have world-class food experience whilst travelling abroad right on the tables at the dining rooms.

