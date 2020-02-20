Coronavirus Outbreak: List Of Fashion Shows, Movie Premieres Cancelled Due To The Epidemic

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China has affected not just the country but the entire world. Many events that were supposed to be hosted in the country got cancelled. Not just that, travelling to China or tourists coming from China have also been restricted with tourism being affected severely. Here are some of the sectors that Coronavirus in China has adversely affected:

Flights cancelled due to Coronavirus in China

Tourism of not just China, but countries all over the world is suffering due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Flights to and from China have been cancelled along with the other travel restrictions being imposed upon tourists. The Indian government had also reportedly been suspended the e-visa facility for China. Not only that, but the government is also banning valid travel visas of people boarding from China. Travel to Mainland China and Hong Kong has also been severely restricted due to the outbreak of the virus in China.

Shanghai Fashion Week cancelled

During this time every year, the fashion industry hosts its annual fashion weeks. However, with the virus outbreak in China, Shanghai Fashion Week has been postponed. The Spring/ Summer fashion show which was supposed to start from March 26, 2020 has been postponed to avoid any dangers of transmitting the coronavirus currently raging in the country. Shanghai Fashion Week released an official statement about the date on their WeChat account.

Chinese designers and crew travelling for Milan and Paris take a hit

Chinese brands and designers have had to pull out of quite a lot of fashion weeks. Recently they skippedthe Milan Fashion Week and the upcoming Paris Fashion Week. Even after arriving in the cities of Milan and Paris, the LVMH staff from China will reportedly miss the fashion shows due to self-imposed quarantine for 14 days.

James Bond movie, No Time to Die cancels Beijing premiere

The Chinese film industry is not the only one suffering the blow of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. James Bond's next instalment, No Time to Die starring Daniel Craig was supposed to host its Beijing premiere during April along with some promotional events. But due to the new coronavirus update where more than 60,000 people have been affected with the virus, the makers of the show cancelled their events. Not only that many other films that released in February like Dolittle, Little Women and Jojo Rabit were unable to have their Chinese release. According to reports, as many as 70,000 Chinese screens have been shut down due to the virus outbreak.

Jojo Rabbit premiere cancelled

The Oscar-nominated movie, Jojo Rabit was supposed to hit the Chinese theatres on February 12, 2020. But due to the widespread coronavirus in China, makers had decided to cancel it. The National Arthouse Alliance of Cinemas had issued a statement saying that out of consideration for the Chinese citizens and dangers of transmitting the disease, they are pulling out of Jojo Rabbit's Chinese premiere.

Music shows cancelled as bands refuse to travel

Almost every music show that was supposed to take place in China during the month of February and March have been cancelled. The Pixies who were slated to make her Chinese debut in Shanghai on February 29 and in Beijing on March 1 have reportedly backed out of the commitment during to coronavirus. The Japanese pop band, Suchmoz have also cancelled their tour of Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen.

