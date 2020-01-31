Day Trip From Salzburg That Will Help One Enjoy The Natural Beauty In Austria

Salzburg is the capital city of the state of Salzburg and also the fourth-largest city in Austria. The town is located on the site of the former Roman settlement of luvavum. Salzburg is an ideal place to have an endless amount of day trips which will be worthwhile. There are more than two dozen excellent day trip places that fall between 1-3 hours of Salzburg. Here is a compilation of all such places.

Hallstatt Village and Salt mine

Hallstatt Village and salt mine are located just 2.25 hours away from Salzburg. Hallstatt is a compact and beautiful lakeside village. Just walking around the streets of the village will give one a feeling of immense bliss. The main highlight of the place includes the colourful Market Square, a boat ride on the lake and the Bone Chapel. The Salt mine which is located just above the city is 7000 years old and has a beautiful scenic view.

Dachstein Ice Caves and 5 fingers

Dachstein Ice caves and 5 fingers are about 2.5 hours away from Salzburg. Sitting high above at Dachstein Mountain will give you immense peace due to its picturesque beauty. A tour of the huge Ice Cave will be absolutely thrilling. There are even a few beautiful frozen waterfalls that you will get to visit here. A cable car lift and hike over the 5 Fingers is adventurous and visitors love to do it.

Hitler’s Eagle Nest

Hitler’s Eagle Nest is another famous place for a day trip located just 1.5 hours away from Salzburg. The place is a reminder of the atrocities from World War 2 and the Nazi Documentation Centre. During the war, this area served as Hitler’s 2nd seat of power. The Germans find the place important to learn about the country’s past. Situated at a height of 6,017 feet, the Eagle’s Nest sits at the valley floor which is apt to give visitors a 120-mile view.

