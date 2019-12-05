Erling Haaland Can Move From Red Bull Salzburg For A Paltry Sum, Claims Report

Erling Haaland has taken the footballing world by a storm as the striker can not stop scoring for Salzburg this season. He is emerging as one of the most promising strikers in the world and many big clubs would want to grab the youngster as soon as possible. Bild, a German publication, recently revealed that Erling Haaland has a release clause of only £17 million and Salzburg can lose the striker if any club agrees to pay the amount when the winter transfer window begins in January next year.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling Can Become The Highest-paid Player In Manchester City History

Erling Haaland is up for grab!

According to Bild, Dortmund and Manchester United are leading the race to sign the young prospect. United are in desperate need of a striker after letting Romelu Lukaku leave for Inter Milan. If reports are to be believed, there are 11 major European teams who were scouting for Haaland. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Arsenal, Chelsea, Sevilla and Valencia were all observing Haaland's progress.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola Forgets He’s Manchester City's Manager; Accidentally Refers To Bayern Munich

Erling Haaland has been outstanding in the Champions League this season as the 19-year-old has already scored eight goals in the group stage matches. Red Bull Salzburg has a chance to eliminate defending champions Liverpool out of the Champions League. Talking about their possibility to qualify for the last 16, Erling stated that Liverpool are the best team in the world and it's going to be difficult to face them. He also added that Salzburg is a good team at home and if they manage to perform at their top level, then they have a chance to qualify.

Also Read | SHF Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Former Everton director of football Steve Walsh: 🗣



“While I was at Everton, I offered them Andrew Robertson & Harry Maguire, when they were at Hull - £20m for the pair. I then had Erling Haaland & his dad at the club with a deal done for €4m. Everton wouldn’t take them."



😳😳 pic.twitter.com/V0M4wDXtJk — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 18, 2019

Also Read | ARS Vs BHA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details