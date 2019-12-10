Champions League: Red Bull Salzburg Vs Liverpool Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming Details

"Let's talk about six, baby!", Jurgen Klopp sang after Liverpool secured the Champions League last season. Jurgen Klopp will have to talk about the Round of 16, rather, when his Liverpool side travel to Salzburg with the Champions League Round of 16 qualification on the line. Group E of the Champions League is one of the closest when it comes to the qualification scenario for the last 16. Liverpool are currently top of the group with 10 points. However, second-placed Napoli are just one point behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

Champions League: Red Bull Salzburg vs Liverpool preview

From Champions League winners to having major doubts for qualifying in the last 16, Liverpool's European campaign could very well come to an end this week. A loss to Red Bull Salzburg will, in all likelihood, dump the European champions out of the Champions League. If they avoid defeat at Salzburg, Liverpool will have a guaranteed spot in the Champions League Round of 16. However, Liverpool will be buoyed by their recent form.

The latest team news from both sides... 🔴#SALLIV https://t.co/e4uF2yLpkF — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 9, 2019

Liverpool have been the pace-setters in the Premier League and are currently the only team to have avoided defeat in Europe's top five leagues. Jurgen Klopp made some major rotations in Liverpool's last two games and was rewarded handsomely, as the Reds secured two wins over the last week, scoring 8 goals over the course of those games. The likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are fit and firing for the Reds. However, Dejan Lovren's injury will be the only thing on Klopp's mind. The Croatian was forced off the field after he sustained an injury during the 3-0 win against Bournemouth. However, Klopp confirmed that the centre-back was fit and available for selection against Red Bull Salzburg. Meanwhile, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will hope to be on the winning side against their former team. Both Mane and Keita played for Red Bull Salzburg early in their career, before securing moves away from Austria.

Red Bull vs Liverpool: Where to watch

Telecast on December 10, Tuesday, on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony LIV, 11:30 PM IST kickoff.

