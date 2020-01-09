Day Trips Around New York City That You Can Enjoy With A Train Ride

Sometimes, you may have felt that planning for a vacation is too much work. It takes a lot of effort and sometimes, you just need to go on trips and enjoy. But buying plane tickets, taking time off work, planning and organising will kill your mood as it is just too much sometimes. You don’t have to go on vacation. There are so many things to do outside of New York City that is far enough away to feel like a legit vacation but close enough for you to get back by midnight.

Bannerman Castle

Outside Beacon, NY

Bannerman Castle is not an actual castle of a king. But it is still historically interesting. It was built in 1900 by a Scottish immigrant who needed extra storage for his military surplus. Bannerman Castle was essentially a fancy warehouse. A sunset tour here is a must.

Kykuit

Sleepy Hollow, NY

A mansion-style six-story house sits at a hill outside Tarrytown. Kykuit is the estate where four generations of Rockefellers have resided. Tarrytown’s famous hot dog is a must-try. It is filled with lushly decorated rooms and underground art galleries and surrounded by beautiful terraced gardens when visiting this place.

North Fork Wineries

Long Island, NY

You can visit this place to relax or even go for wine-tasting, which is what this place is famous for. Enjoy your time tasting white, red, rosé and all types of wine. It is a rather fun trip that you can cherish.

Long Beach Boardwalk

Long Beach, NY

If you are looking for a beach trip, this is your place. It is one of the simplest, most fun trips you will ever take. Coney Island and Rockaway Beach are also a fun visit. If Long Beach does not suffice, you can go to Corazon de Cuba for dinner, where you can enjoy the fresh mojitos as well. Or if you want the diner experience, go to the diner by the beach, where they serve rainbow milkshakes.