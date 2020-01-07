The Debate
Winter Holiday Spots In USA Like Sun Valley & Others That Are Ideal For Solo Trips

Travel

Winter holidays are a great time to unwind with your family & friends. Take a look at some winter holiday spots in the USA to visit while you're on a solo trip

winter holiday spots

Christopher Columbus, the greatest voyager of all time, was amused when he first stepped on the United States. He was reportedly shocked when he realised that life existed in the United States before his discovery. In a long history that transcends through eternities, the United States of America has emerged as one of the most powerful nationals of the world. A popular tourist location, USA attracts millions of travellers every year, to cities like New York, Las Vegas, Orlando, Chicago, Los Angles, among others. As the super-power nation is experiencing winters, here is a list of places to go for solo travel in the USA. 

Winter holiday spots to visit in the United State of America for a solo trip

Sun Valley, Idaho 

Sun Valley, a quaint little town situated to the north of USA, is reportedly one of the most beautiful states to visit during the wintertime. Popular for its skiing services and snowshoeing, Sun Valley is a delightful spectacle for all nature enthusiasts. It is reportedly one of the popular winter holiday spots in the USA and is also popular for its hospitality and cultural landscapes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karl Johan Uri (@koseligsv) on

(Image Source: Karl Johan Uri's Instagram)

Things to do at Sun Valley:

  • Ski or snowboard on Bald Mountain 
  • Snowshoe at the Nordic centre 
  • Ice skating at the Sun Valley Lodge 

San Diego, California 

Often considered to be the birthplace of California, San Diego is popular among the travellers for its laid-back culture. Though San Diego is popular for its abrasive climate condition, visiting San Diego during winters will help you relish the landscape. Set in the north of the border, the place has a heavy Mexican influence in food and some facets of culture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saul Flores (@saul_visuals) on

(Image Source: Saul Flores' Instagram)

Things to do at San Diego: 

  • A stroll at the world-class zoo- Balboa Park
  • Visit the largest museum- USS Midway Museum 
  • Enjoy La Jolla beach 
  • Surfing along La Jolla and Point Lama beach 

Portland, Oregon 

Portland is reportedly one of the most populous cities in the U.S. state of Oregon. Popular among the travel enthusiasts for its hilly, forest-like landscape, the place is a must-visit place for all nature-lovers. Portland reportedly has an active theatre and art culture, and other fun things to do. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @echogurl on

(Image Source: Echogurl's Instagram)

Things to do at Portland

  • Visit The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry 
  • See Elephants at Oregon Zoo
  • Explore Pittock Mansion
  • Take a walk through the Urban Forest Reserve

