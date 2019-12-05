The nation’s capital is one of the most visited sites for tourists. People from all over the world come to Delhi to watch the beautiful architecture and the scenic beauty that it offers. From world-class hotels to the timeless beauty of old Delhi the nation’s capital has a lot to offer.

Delhi guide: Where to eat, drink, shop and stay in India’s capital city

Things to do

One can easily find a variety of places of worship in the city. Sacred Heart Cathedral is one of the most prominent places to visit, another serene place to be is the Jama Masjid that has some of the most beautiful architecture. Besides that, one can easily take a stroll down the 17th century Red Fort. Towards the south-east side is the astonishing view of the Humayun’s Tomb which is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

Stay

The city of Delhi offers perfect tranquillity and The Leela Palace is one of the most luxurious places to be. The rooftop pool and the exceptional service provided by the staff is something to experience. In old Delhi, the Haveli Dharampura is an authentic historic place that offers a comfortable stay.

To Eat

The city is famous for its street food culture and one can find an abundance of eatables just strolling through the Khau Gallis of the city. The Leela Palace in Jamawar offers some of the best Indian cuisines to try out in the city. The décor and the ambience of the place just set the right mood for a perfect evening dining. Indian Accent is a restaurant that has featured in the world’s best restaurants. One can be assured to find some of the best delicacies at this place.

To Shop

Delhi is filled with local shops that offer a variety of items to shop from. From traditional clothing to handicrafts to antique statues, everything can be found under one stretch of the street. For a more straightforward shopping experience, one can always look for the Central Cottage Industries Emporium. The place is a government-supported facility which supports local artisans hence the quality of the product is guaranteed.