The Amazon Rainforest: Things To Experience On A Trip Down This Fascinating River

The Amazon rainforest which is also known as the English Amazonia or the Amazon Jungle is one of the largest tropical rainforests on the Earth. It has a wide range of exotic animal and plant species to offer. The local communities of the forest are also warm and welcoming. It is a once in a lifetime experience when one takes a trip to the Amazon. Here are a few things you will experience on the cruise to Amazon.

Things one will experience in the Amazon Rainforest

Discover incredible wildlife

Being a vast forest, diversity takes a different turn with the Amazon. There are thousands of animal and plant species to discover in the landscape. When on a trip to Amazon, don’t hold back, keep your eyes open and enjoy the immensity of nature unfold before you.

See the pink dolphins

The pink dolphins are popular inhabitants of the Amazon rivers. Their pink colour quickly catches the eye when they are swimming freely in the water. It is an amazing sight to see, one can simply board the cruises offered to see them.

Sailing the amazon at night

If the city side takes an amazing colour when the sun goes down, one can only imagine what the rainforest might look like. When travelling in the Amazon, one cannot afford to miss on experiencing the Amazon at night. Expedition boats are offered that can be used to sail the Amazon rivers at night.

Observing exotic bird species

The clear blue sky of the Amazon gets tinted in pretty shades when the exotic bird species shadow it. The dance of the birds creates such an amazing sight that one does not want to miss.

Connect with the local communities

It is always an amazing experience to get to know the local culture and cuisine of the places you visit. The trip to the Amazon will give one a chance to encounter children and adults from local communities. These are the people who know the Amazon-like no-one else.

Tasting Peruvian cuisine with an Amazonian fusion

Because of its vastness and being a rainforest, the Amazon has a range of exotic flavours and textures to offer. The combination of these flavours is what make up for the base of most the local recipes. When taking a trip to the rainforest, make sure you try out the Peruvian cuisine with the Amazon twist.

Listening to the nocturnal sounds of the jungle

After the daytime, when the jungle is seen after the sunset, it seems that it has changed its soundtrack. It is the perfect time to tune in to this sound and enjoy the calmness that it brings.

