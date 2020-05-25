Delhi Quarantine Rules Which Inbound Travellers Have To Follow - Complete Guidelines

Domestic flights have resumed operations in India from today i.e May 25, 2020, after air travel restrictions were instated over two months ago. Different states and union territories across India have resumed air travel but has also provided different guidelines which travellers have to strictly follow. These guidelines range from following a mandatory institutional quarantine in state-run facilities or undertaking self-isolation for 14 days. Civil Aviation minister Hardeep Singh puri had recently tweeted that domestic air travel will be resumed in India from May 25, 2020. The only exceptions as of now are Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal who will recommence their air travel from May 26 and May 28, 2020, respectively.

Also read: Flight Services Resume From Chennai; 116 Passengers Leave For Delhi

As domestic flights in India resume operations, various quarantine rules have been set up by different states in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. For eg., the Mumbai airport will be only dealing with 50 flights in a day and screen every passenger. It is reported that asymptomatic travellers will also likely receive a 14-day self-quarantine stamp. But, travellers coming in for a short duration are expected to be exempt from the stamp. Similarly, reports state that the Delhi has also issued some quarantine rules for inbound travellers which have been listed in detail below -

Also read: As air services resume, four flights land at Pune airport

Delhi quarantine rules

Asymptomatic passengers do not have to go under isolation or quarantine. But, they have to monitor their health themselves for 14 days.

If any asymptomatic passenger develops symptoms during the course of 14-days, then he/she has to notify the district surveillance officer or call the national/state helpline - 1075

Passengers with symptoms will be tested at the nearest health facility to check the severity ranging from mild, moderate and severe symptoms.

Inbound passengers with mild symptoms can choose to either quarantine in an institution or their respective homes.

Passengers with moderate and severe symptoms have to go under a mandatory COVID-19 health facility quarantine.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Domestic flight operations resume; Covid cases rise by 6,977

On the other hand, various other states have come up with other rules to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 outbreak in India. The state of Punjab has announced that people travelling into the state via flights, bus or train has to go under mandatory 14-day home quarantine. Whereas, passengers entering Chattisgarh also have to go under mandatory 14-day home quarantine.

Also read: AAI shares 'splendid radar view' of airplanes dotting skies as domestic flights resume

Also read: SC allows AI to operate till June 6 flights with occupied middle seats to fly stranded Indians