Kangaroo 'arrested' In Florida For Hopping Loose, Netizens Quip 'kangaroo Lives Matter'

In an unusual occurrence, a kangaroo was reported to be on the loose on the streets of Fort Lauderdale in Florida for a good span of 30 minutes before authorities could catch the animal. According to reports, the kangaroo was fortunately captured by the police and was later turned over to the Florida Wildlife Commission. The owner was then charged for having the kangaroo since the city does not allow wild animals to be kept as pets.

'Free Jack'

As per reports, Jack the kangaroo was surrounded by police who were then able to get a rope across his neck which allowed the officers to escort the animal into a police vehicle. Jack was handed over to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission who will now be taking care of the kangaroo at their facility. Take a look at Jack in the tweets shared by Fort Lauderdale police:

Who caught a glimpse of #FLPD’s newest mate hoping through our community this morning?



Officers in District 2 worked together to safely capture this kangaroo and turn it over to the South Florida Wildlife Center. pic.twitter.com/y4rZ5QQApS — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

The @MyFWC will be taking care of the kangaroo rescued from wandering the streets of the city this morning. Fort Lauderdale code does not allow exotic animals like this within the city limits. @FTLCityNews @wsvn @CBSMiami @WPLGLocal10 @nbc6 @AC360 @ABC pic.twitter.com/n06Cg58xr6 — Fort Lauderdale Police (@FLPD411) July 16, 2020

Netizens, on the other hand, had a hilarious time on Twitter as people posted their varied reactions to the bizarre news. While some found the strangeness of the incident rib-tickling, some quipped 'kangaroo lives matter' in the comments. Take a look here:

I called it in! Strangest conversation with police dispatch EVER — Naomi Epstein (@NaomiEpstein) July 16, 2020

What's he hoping for?!?! The community wants to know!!! — 🗽DanG🦔 (@DanGDaMan) July 16, 2020

Free Jack lol — ↓ The Influence (@YuhFeelMee) July 16, 2020

Kangaroo lives matter — Christopher Lee (@LeeJjan) July 16, 2020

Skippy got lost on his way to meet up with his friend Flipper. — Tony Payne (@poddys) July 16, 2020

Kangaroo rescued from a mineshaft

In another similar incident, a kangaroo was this time rescued after falling into a mine shaft in Australia. The Five Freedoms Animal Rescue, while taking to Facebook, shared the clip of the ‘brilliant’ rescue on June 13. According to the post, the Kangaroo was spotted by two boys who were playing around the area.

