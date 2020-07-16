Good News: From Dogs Getting COVID Training To Group Making World Records, 5 Best Stories

Millions across the globe are still incorporating the drastic changes in lifestyle amid unforeseen circumstances, there is a lot of gloominess among people but it also paved the way for some kind and inspirational gestures. From COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter protests, from the horrors of police brutality to constant paranoia of maintaining personal hygiene, there’s a lot that goes through an individual’s mind these days.

But still, confined to their homes, people have managed to come up with unique challenges and 'adorable' videos of their pets that have uplifted moods for others. To dial down on the ‘negativity’, many people have been voluntarily searching for “good news”. Therefore, here is a compilation of five heartwarming stories that are unique as well as uplifting. From Chennai group's Hula Hooping World record to a man calling out brand against gender stereotypes, these are five best from today.

Chennai Group bags multiple Guinness world records in hula hooping

A talented group of hula hoopers called the ‘Chennai Hoopers’ recently won multiple Guinness World Records titles. A video shared on YouTube shows the group achieving their records and acing numerous moves. According to the clip shared, four members of the group managed to set a world record in four categories.

Rare sight of 15 lioness drinking water

A user on Twitter recently shared a video from Gir forest, Gujarat in which 15 lionesses can be seen quenching their thirst. The 1:28 minute-long video starts with a lioness drinking water from the lake, and two more comes ahead. Soon they are joined by several other lionesses who are coming slowly towards the lake. In the end, the video gives a closer look at the lionesses where all of them are seen side by side drinking water, except one Lioness who is sitting away from the group. The video currently has more than 2k views. Check it out below.

Man calls out Scotch-Brite for 'regressive' bindi clad symbol

A communications strategy consultant, Karthik Srinivasan recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for the gender marker in their logo. While stereotyping gender roles is an outcome of a deep-rooted patriarchal mindset, Srinivasan noted that Scotch-Brite’s logo features a ‘vector image of a woman with a bindi’. The communications strategy consultant said that he understand that back in 1990 the ‘’period was different’, however, he added that in 2020 ‘such gender markers seem awkward and out of place’.

Google CEO's take on 'Instagram vs Reality'

Sundar Pichai took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself in which he hilariously demonstrated the difference that exists between Instagram and reality. The popular concept of Instagram vs Reality is something that has entertained netizens for a long time. Hence, following the trend, Google CEO Sundar Pichai too had his hilarious take.

Chile training four dogs to sniff COVID-19

Three golden retrievers and one Labrador in Chile are being trained to detect people infected with COVID-19. According to reports, while the deadly coronavirus has no smell, the virus causes a change in a person’s body and that can be picked up in their sweat and that is what the dogs are all being trained for.

