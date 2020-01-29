Dress Code In Thailand Every Tourist Must Follow While Wandering In The Country

Thailand being a tropical country, tourists would love to go for easy-breezy and short clothes when asked what to wear in Thailand. However, there are a few do’s and don’ts in the country when it comes to the dress code. Here is the dress code that every tourist should follow according to reports of reputed travel portals:

Dress code in Thailand for everyday outfits

For men, when it comes to what to wear in Thailand a leading travel blog mentions, polo t-shirts and button-down collared shirts with a Bermuda short can be the best option. But they should not walk around with their shirts unbuttoned or wear singlets as mentioned by a leading travel magazine. For women, a few shorts, summer dresses and tops will suffice.

What to carry for footwear

Walking in Thailand is a must for every tourist and one of the best ways to see the country. So one must remember to bring along comfortable footwear. However, since it rains a lot in the country, rubber or plastic sandals or flip-flops are advisable. High heels or boots will be very difficult to walk in as the sidewalks are said to be in bad conditions perennially. One must remember to take their shoes off when entering a temple or someone’s house as it is a custom there. Walking barefoot in the country is strictly against the rule, as mentioned in leading travel portals, and considered offensive according to the dress code in Thailand.

For visiting temples

Like almost everywhere in the world, people visiting the temples in Thailand are advised to wear modest clothes. One can wear loose and long pants, shirts, or sarong. In many temples, sarongs are available on rent for tourists. Shoes without laces are a good option as one needs to be barefoot inside the temple.

