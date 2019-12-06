Bhrigu Lake Trek Itinerary; Here Is How One Can Reach This Beautiful Lake On Foot

Bhrigu Lake is a high altitude lake situated in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. At an elevation of 4300m, it offers a splendid view of not only the lake but also lush green meadows, shady alpine forests and snow-capped peaks. The Lake has historical and religious significance since locals believe Sage Bhrig had performed strong meditations and rituals on its banks. Many local Gods of Kullu valley is also believed to have dipped in the holy waters of the lake. The trek to the Bhrigu Lake offers a fairly easy trail, perfect for beginners. But it does involve some steep ascents and slippery, snowy paths.

The Bhrigu Lake trek starts from Gulaba village, the base camp, which is 24km from Manali along the Manali-Rohtang Pass road. One get shared taxis or cars for hire from Manali to Gulaba. It is a one hour drive and the vehicles drop off near the Gulaba check post. One has to hike from there to the Gulaba campsite where the real Bhrigu lake trek starts. Since Gulaba falls in the middle of Manali and Rohtang Pass the taxi fare varies and is open to bargain considering the season. But one might avail the HRTC bus which leaves at 4 a.m., 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. all 7days a week. The fare is ₹ 60 to ₹ 70 per person.

Route and itinerary for the Bhrigu lake trek:

Day 01: Gulaba to Jonker Thatch (3161m, 3km, 1.5 hours)

From Gulaba, Jonker Thatch campsite is a fairly easy hike. One can start the Bhrigu lake trek the same day one reaches Gulaba from Manali. The journey offers a scenic view of dark, shady alpine forests and opens up into a clearing. Camp there for the night.

Day 02: Jonker Thatch to Rola Khuli (3161m to 3830m, 5km, 3-4hours)

The trail for the Bhrigu lake trek is moderate but begins with a steep ascent followed by an undulating walk for about 30 minutes. The whole trail is via Kolang Nallah. After about 20 minutes one comes across the meadow where the shepherds camp. The Chor Nallah flows right across the camping ground. Mt. Hanuman Tibba, below which is the Seven Sisters Peak is sure to come into view being situated in the Beas Kund Valley. Turn right from the upper ridge of the meadow and head south. Rola Khuli is located near the base of Bhrigu Lake. One is advised to carry two litres of water from Gulaba itself. The first water source is 15 minutes before Rola Khuli and the second is 10 minutes before, both at stream crossings.

Day 03: Rola Khuli to Bhrigu Lake and back (3830m to 4270m and back to 3830m, 10km, 6-7hours)

It is a stony trail with a steep ascent in the beginning for about two hours. It is followed by a 10 minutes descent, flat surface for 15 minutes and another steep ascent for one hour to the lake. One should start early on the Bhrigu lake trek since there’s a lot of distance to cover. The Bhrigu Lake is an oval lake situated between two high altitude ridges. On a clear day, one can see the Pir Panjal and Dhauladhat range and Indrasen, Deo Tibba, Hanuman Tibba peaks. The lake is usually covered by fog making it tricky to find. It is advised to hire a local guide. From here one journeys back to Rola Khuli.

Day 04: Rola Khuli to Gulaba (3860m to 3161m, 5km, 3-4hours)

It is an easy descent back to Gulaba from the Bhrigu lake but occasionally steep. The trail is through the meadows which offer a picturesque view of clear skies, panoramic view of mountain range and lush green forests. This is a better and preferred route for the return journey of the Bhrigu lake trek than Vashisht at 7000ft.

Best time to visit Bhrigu lake:

Season extends from mid-May to October for the Bhrigu lake trek. However, the ideal time to visit is after July. Prior to this the Lake and the area around it remains covered in snow till June. From July the snow starts melting giving way to green grass and alpine flowers. One should definitely avoid the Monsoon for the Bhrigu lake trek. Temperature may drop as low as zero degrees at night.

BSNL, Airtel and Vodafone networks are fairly available up till Rola Khuli. If one wishes to withdraw money before the Bhrigu lake trek the last place with an ATM is Manali. Accommodations are in tents which one may bring themselves or hire from Manali for the Bhrigu Lake trek.

