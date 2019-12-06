Hippie Places In India Where One Can Go To Enjoy The Typical Hippie Culture

The hippie culture has been rapidly growing in the world. Popularised by the Beatles’ trip to Rishikesh in India, the hippie trail here became the road to liberation for many such people. Here are a few hippie places in India where one can enjoy their carefree way of life:

Goa

The popular tourist destination in India and also the party capital, Goa is also known for its hippie culture. One can lose themselves in the trippy musical environment of North Goa or the tranquil South Goa and enjoy the hippie way of life. Most popular among all the hippie places in India, many have been known to settle down in Goa because they could not seem to get enough of the sand and sun.

Rishikesh

This destination gained its popularity as a hippie capital after the Beatles stayed some days here. The Beatles Ashram here is almost like a shrine for the hippie population. The most popular of all the hippie places in India, Rishikesh has seen a huge influx of hippies in recent years. It also has a number of adventure sports for adrenaline junkies like river rafting, river crossing, or camping on the river banks.

Kasol

North India’s most famous hippie destination, Kasol offers the best of the hippie culture. The population of this place is entirely hippie with cafés, hotels, and other activities suited entirely to the hippie way of life. With the mesmerising mountain ranges and the sparkling streams, one would definitely forget the sandy beaches of Goa. Many travellers have reportedly disappeared from here to remote villages in the Parvati valley being enthralled by the beauty of the region.

Hampi

The ruins of Hampi have become the site of hippie culture with jamming sessions and other hippie activities. One of the topmost hippie places in India, Hampi has a lot to offer to the hippie population. One can engage in the activities offered here or simply spent their time laying under the blue sky.

Gokarna

A relatively obscure place in Karnataka, Gokarna is another list in South India’s hippie spots. One can enjoy the same hippie culture as that of Goa but with comparatively less crowd. Gokarna has miles of sandy beaches and tranquillity that will surely engage one in spiritual discovery.

