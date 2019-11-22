Milan: Easy Ways To Dress Up Like A Diva While Visiting The Fashion Capital

Fashion means different things to different people. For some people, it may mean dressing in the bare basics whereas for some it may mean beyond the outfits that you wear. But, there is one place where everyone's fashion dream comes true, that is the fashion capital of the world - Milan. This Italian city is known for its unique taste in intricate details in clothing. If you have planned to visit this fashion hub and want to blend in with the city, here are some easy ways to dress up like a fashion icon while visiting Milan.

Break the monotony of the shades

You may have seen a few celebrities wearing this fashion trend. Colour blocking is a fashion trend that many locals and boutiques follow in Milan. Colour blocking involves wearing outfits with colour combinations like yellow with red or blue with red. Even if you have not planned on wearing something fancy, you can never wrong with mixing and matching some colours.

Over-the-top accessories

Most of the accessories that we see celebrities wearing at the Met Gala are categorised under 'Over-the-top'. But there is something special about wearing such accessories in Milan. It is absolutely normal to wear Over-the-top accessories in Milan. You will have the perfect opportunity to play with different trends and your couture. You can go for fancy make-up you dreamed of or carry a suitcase instead of a purse.

Experiment with footwear

It is just not the accessories that you can play with, but you can play with your footwear too. You can try leather mules or fancy flip flops, instead of wearing the sneakers that you have been wearing for ages. You definitely wouldn't want to dress up like a college girl with a pair of casual sneakers in the fashion city.

Play with you suits

If you have been wondering how you are going to manage the cold weather in the fashion capital, try for power suits. You will feel comfortable also you will play with quirky and eccentric coloured suits. You just need ankle-length trousers and suit to make a fashion statement in Milan. You need not worry about your hair or accessories.

Quirky Prints

The one place where you can explore and don every kind of print is Milan. You can go for animal prints with eccentric colours or mix floral and animal prints. Milan is the perfect place to experiment with your sartorial choices. There is no such thing as a faux pas in Milan.

