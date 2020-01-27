Things To Do In Kilkenny: Places You Must Visit In The City When You Visit Ireland

Kilkenny is a town in Ireland that is full of rich heritage sites. You need to visit this town if you plan to visit Ireland. Have a look at a few places to visit in the culture-rich town.

Things to do in Kilkenny

1. The Black Abbey of Kilkenny

The Black Abbey of Kilkenny is a Catholic structure that tourists need to visit if they like rich stone structures. It has beautiful windows and walls. It was established in the year 1225 and has, ever since, been marked as an important place in the country. It was one of the first houses of the Dominican Order.

2. Medieval Mile Museum

Medieval Mile Museum in Kilkenny is one of the most famous places in the country. The museum was built by the wealthy merchants of the city. It is spacious and full of sculptures that you cannot take your eyes off.

It displays the most civic structures of the country. It has the Ossory High Crosses which are famous here.

3. Kilkenny Castle

Kilkenny Castle is one of the must-visit places of Ireland. It must be visited especially if you are looking for historic beauty. This fortress was built in 1195.

It was an important part of the defence system of the country around the time of its establishment. The place is open to the public if they wish to visit and learn more about the happenings around it.

4. St. Canice’s Cathedral

St. Canice’s Cathedral is one of the most famous churches in the country. It is also called the Kilkenny Cathedral. It has been built in a unique style and that is what attracts the visitors. It was built in the 13th century and is magnificent in structure. The stone building has 8 bells for the Holy purpose. The place has a long history and must be heard and experienced by every curious traveller.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock