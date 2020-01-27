Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary Is True Heaven For Bird Lovers | Know More

Nal Sarovar or Nalsarovar Bird Sanctuary is spread over around 120square km and is one of India’s largest wetland bird sanctuaries. The sanctuary provides shelter to more than 250 species of indigenous and migratory birds such as flamingos, herons, rare spoonbills, rosy pelicans, blackbuck, white storks, crakes, and many more. The blissful place is known for offering different experiences in different seasons.

All about Nalsarovar Bird sanctuary in Gujarat

Visitors can observe the birds while enjoying the boating facility around the lake. The boating experience offers beautiful views of the surroundings. In monsoon, the bird almanac of Nalsarovar expands as thousands of migratory waterfowl flock here. Situated in the west of Ahmedabad near Sanand Village, in the Gujarat state of India, the name Nalsarovar means 'Tap Lake' in the Gujarati language. It has many small islands and the region is spread over a large area so that the birds can roam about without any conflict among the different species. Nalsarovar wetland, in Gujarat, is considered to be the biggest wetland bird sanctuary in the state.

Entry fees and time of visit

The entry fee for the Nal Sarovar bird sanctuary is Rs. 75/- per Indian visitors on weekdays and Rs. 85 on weekends. For foreigners, the entry fee is $10 on weekdays and $13 on weekends. Cameras are allowed but a small fee of Rs.200 for Indian tourists and $20 for foreign tourists are charged. The place provides 50% off for children aged between 5 to 12. If one opts for the boat rides, it costs Rs.220 per individual and Rs.1320 for a complete private boat for, six individuals. The sanctuary is open daily including Sundays. The opening and closing times are 6:00 AM till 5:30 pm respectively.

