Cities Like Moscow, Dubai, Among Others You Can Explore Without A Visa During A Layover

Visiting a foreign country is fine, but the long-haul flights are a nightmare. The long hours of layover make many people choose expensive flights. However, if one plans it correctly, the layovers can be a wonderful way to see and experience another country along the way. While some countries need a tourist visa, some allow a transit visa with which one can roam and explore the country where they have a transit. Here's the list of foreign cities you can explore without a visa during a layover.

Moscow, Russia

The capital city of Russia, Moscow is one of the great and most common layover cities. The Russian airline, Aeroflot, provides cheap flights to Europe from India making travellers avail it more often and having a transit in the city. Moscow does not need a tourist visa to be explored during a layover.

One, however, needs a transit visa which is provided for a duration up to three days to Indian citizens based on their confirmed tickets and valid visa or passport. For a very quick tour of Moscow, one can visit the Red Square and see St. Basil’s Cathedral and Lenin’s Mausoleum.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

If one is travelling to Europe, USA or UK with the Emirates Airlines, there is a great possibility that they will have a layover in Dubai making it one of the most common layover cities in the world. Dubai is one of the common layover cities that do not need a visa.

One needs to apply for a transit visa beforehand if they intend to explore the city during their layover. However, those who are travelling to the USA can get a visa on arriving in Dubai. In Dubai, one can go for the various city tours or even adventure tours which include a desert expedition. All these can be easily arranged by Emirates Airlines.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

The capital of UAE, Abu Dhabi is also one of the most common layover cities in the world especially if one is travelling by Etihad Airways. It is also one of the layover cities that do not need a visa. However, to explore Abu Dhabi, one does need a transit visa which is easily available with the help of Etihad Airways. Also, one can avail of their transit visa on their arrival in the city. Two Abu Dhabi tours are offered by Etihad Airways itself. Other attractions of the city can be explored through numerous tours offered by the airport.

Image Source: Shutterstock