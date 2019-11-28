Four Places To Explore When Travelling To The Beautiful Island Of Ireland

Ireland is an island in the North Atlantic and is the second-largest island of the British Isles. According to census reports in 2011, the population of Ireland was about 6.6 million, making it the second-most populous island in Europe, and is also considered to be the most visited tourist destination. This mesmerising place is filled with flora and fauna, beautiful environment, and lots of adventure. Here is a compilation a list of the best places to visit and explore in Ireland, that you surely do not want to miss.

Best things to do and explore in Ireland

Dingle Ko Kerry

Dingle Ko Kerry, according to various travel reports and blogs, constantly ranks as one of the most beautiful places in Ireland. The beauty of this place will blow your mind. Dingle is a small port town on southwest Ireland’s Dingle Peninsula, known for its serene beauty and sandy beaches. There is a statue of long-time harbour resident ‘Fungie the dolphin’ by the waterfront. There is a huge Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium that has penguins, otters and sharks, making it a very adventurous destination to travel.

The Giant’s Causeway, Dublin

Giant Causeway is considered to Ireland’s top attractions, leaving you spell-bound with its beauty. You should definitely travel to Ireland to visit this bridge and 'Carrick-a-Rede bridge' together. In addition, you should also visit the Dark Hedges and Belfast. One gets to enjoy a spectacular drive along the Coastal route and over the Glens of Antrim.

Cliffs of Moher, Co. Clare

The cliffs of Moher draws maximum tourists every year. Scenic cliffs stretching 700 feet over the rugged Atlantic coast, provides an excellent view of Ireland's beautiful western shoreline. The visitor centre is hidden underneath the hillside houses exhibitions, cafes, gift shops and a lot more.

Guinness Storehouse

While in Dublin, one has to visit the infamous Guinness Storehouse, which is considered to be Ireland’s finest travel destination. The Guinness Storehouse is located at St. James’s Gate Brewery and, has reported to receiving over four million visitors since its opening in 2000. The seven floored exhibition is time-consuming, but worth the hype. One should definitely not miss the art of the perfect Guinness pour on the 4th floor, experiencing the 360° view of Dublin from the 7th floor.

