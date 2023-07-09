Gangtok, Agumbe, Mahabaleshwar: 5 Places In India To Visit During Monsoon

India, known for its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, offers a plethora of hidden gems that come alive during the monsoon season. These offbeat destinations showcase nature’s magnificence in all its glory, offering visitors a unique and unforgettable experience. Here are some of the top offbeat places in India that receive the best of monsoon.

3 things you need to know

India's offbeat monsoon destinations offer diverse landscapes, picturesque beauty.

It has abundant rainfall, cascading waterfalls, lush greenery, mist-covered hills.

It gives a chance to immerse in nature's beauty and tranquillity.

Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar, nestled in the Satara district of Maharashtra, is renowned for its picturesque beauty and receives one of the highest rainfalls in the country. This hill station boast dense forests, ancient temples, enchanting valleys, and captivating waterfalls. It is a haven for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts seeking solace amidst the breathtaking landscapes.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji, famous for being the second wettest place on Earth, showcases nature’s bounty like no other. With its stunning landscapes and untouched beauty, this destination captivates visitors with its cascading waterfall and lush greenery. Cherrapunji’s charm lies in its unique combination of natural wonders and traditional Khasi culture, providing an immersive experience.

Pasighat

Pasighat, known as the Gateway of Arunachal Pradesh, experiences an annual rainfall of 4,388 mm. The monsoons transform the tea gardens of Pasighar into a captivating sight. Travellers can immerse themselves in the serenity of the surroundings and indulge in tea garden walks, exploring the vibrant flora and fauna.

Agumbe

Agumbe, located in South India, is another mesmerising destination that witnesses abundant rainfall during the monsoon season. It is home to cascading waterfalls and lush greenery, which come alive with vibrant hues during this time of the year. Agumbe’s beauty and tranquillity make it a perfect retreat for those looking to escape the chaos of city life.

Amboli

Amboli, situated in the Sahyadri Hills of Maharashtra, is a quaint hill station at an altitude of 690 metres. Serving as the last hill station before the coastal highland of Goa. Amboli receives heavy rainfall, averaging up to 750 cm. The mist-covered hills, verdant forests, and gushing waterfalls create a surreal ambiance. It makes Amboli a paradise for nature enthusiasts and photographers.

Gangtok

Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim, receives an annual rainfall of 3,737 mm, making it an ideal destination for a serene and rejuvenating holiday. Travellers can embrace the tranquillity of the monsoon season. One can explore the city’s wildlife sanctuaries or visit the iconic Rumtek Monastery, a prominent Buddhist pilgrimage site.

These offbeat places in India showcase the magnificence of the monsoon season. Allowing travellers to embrace the beauty of nature and create unforgettable memories. From cascading waterfalls to lush green valleys, these destinations offer a unique perspective on India’s natural wonders. It should not be missed by those seeking an offbeat and immersive travel experience.