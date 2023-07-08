Vietnam Emerges As Top Tourist Destination, Expects Over 10 Million Foreign Visitors

Quick links:
Vietnam’s diverse landscapes, beaches, and bustling cities have made it a top destination in Southeast Asia.
Vietnam ranks seventh among the most searched destinations from March to June, according to Google.
The growing number of international tourists indicates Vietnam’s rising popularity as a vacation hub.
In the first six months of 2023, Vietnam welcomed over 5.5 million foreign visitors, as reported by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.
The tourism sector in Vietnam aims to attract 8 more million visitors for the remaining months of 2023.
The tourism bureau now predicts that the numbers will soon reach 10 million visitors to Vietnam.
China, India, and Korea are the primary countries from which visitors are coming to Vietnam, according to the Vietnam hospitality sector.
Hoi An Ancient Town, Halong Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels, Marble Mountains, and Notre Dame Cathedral in Saigon are some of Vietnam's prime tourist attractions.