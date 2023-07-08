Last Updated:

Vietnam Emerges As Top Tourist Destination, Expects Over 10 Million Foreign Visitors

Vietnam's breathtaking landscapes, stunning beaches, rice terraces, and vibrant cities have propelled it to become a sought-after destination in Southeast Asia.

Simple Vishwakarma
Vietnam
1/10
Source: ETHOS/Instagram

Vietnam’s diverse landscapes, beaches, and bustling cities have made it a top destination in Southeast Asia.

Vietnam
2/10
Image: Shutterstock

Vietnam ranks seventh among the most searched destinations from March to June, according to Google.

Vietnam
3/10
Image: Shutterstock

The growing number of international tourists indicates Vietnam’s rising popularity as a vacation hub.

Vietnam
4/10
Image: Shutterstock

In the first six months of 2023, Vietnam welcomed over 5.5 million foreign visitors, as reported by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Vietnam
5/10
Source: ETHOS/Instagram

The tourism sector in Vietnam aims to attract 8 more million visitors for the remaining months of 2023. 

Vietnam
6/10
Source: ETHOS/Instagram

The tourism bureau now predicts that the numbers will soon reach 10 million visitors to Vietnam.

Vietnam
7/10
Source: ETHOS/Instagram

China, India, and Korea are the primary countries from which visitors are coming to Vietnam, according to the Vietnam hospitality sector. 

Vietnam
8/10
Source: ETHOS/Instagram

Hoi An Ancient Town, Halong Bay, Cu Chi Tunnels, Marble Mountains, and Notre Dame Cathedral in Saigon are some of Vietnam's prime tourist attractions.

Vietnam
9/10
Source: ETHOS/Instagram

Vietnam’s mountainous rice terraces add to the country’s appeal as a tourist destination. 

Vietnam
10/10
Source: ETHOS/Instagram

With its diverse offerings, Vietnam has quickly become a favoured choice for travellers seeking an unforgettable Southeast Asian experience.

