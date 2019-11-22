Health: All You Need To Know About Hand Sanitisers And Their Application

Hand sanitiser is a liquid that is generally used to kill germs (as the name suggests) on the hands. It can be found in the entrances to nursing homes and hospitals and also in many public washrooms. Read ahead to know the benefits of using hand sanitiser.

Why should you use sanitiser?

As per research, Hand sanitisers clean your hand much better than soap and water. It helps in reducing the number of microbes on your hands. It is important to rub the product all over the surface of your hands until your hands are dry. One of the foremost benefits of hand sanitiser is just that they are designed to kill germs. When properly used, it can eliminate the maximum amount of germs on your hands.

How it works

Hand sanitisers were developed for use after washing hands when soap and water are not available. They are gels which contain alcohol in order to kill the germs. The alcohol works immediately in order to kill bacteria. Alcohol can be very drying to the skin. Hence, most of the brands of sanitisers also contain a moisturiser as an ingredient to minimise skin dryness and irritation.

Way to apply hand sanitiser

Make sure dirt and grease are removed from your hands.

Apply a small amount of hand sanitiser to the palm of one hand.

Rub your hands together, covering all surfaces of both hands for 30 seconds. It will allow your hands to completely absorb the product. Do not touch food or anything until your hands are dry.

Limitations

Hand sanitisers are not cleaning agents and are not meant as a replacement for soap and water. Not all of them are created equally. They are most effective when used in conjunction with diligent hand-washing. However, health experts recommend that the ideal way of washing hands is with soap and water.

