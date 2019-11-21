Horoscope For Today | Daily Health And Wellbeing Horoscope | November 22

Astrology is a science that observes and examines the positions of planets. Based on the analysis, it predicts what one can expect from the day. Here is a look at how your day is going to be today in terms of health and wellbeing. Read the overview of your sign's health and wellbeing for November 22, 2019.

What to expect?

Aries (21 March-19 April)

Today might bring some positive beginnings for you which will help you in supporting your endeavours. You are encouraged to go to the gym and build your upper-body strength to accentuate this feeling of strength and self-confidence.

Taurus (20 April-20 May)

There is a potential to expand your universe in some innovative and creative ways with today's planetary positioning. Look at your physical condition and concentrate on what you want most significantly to improve. Then is the time to move ahead.

Gemini (21 May-20 June)

Today might take you to a quiet place that could lead to significant changes. Remember what you really want and give yourself some extra personal time during the day if you're having difficulty focusing.

Cancer (21 June-22 July)

Be on the lookout for problems around you and stay connected with family. You have the right to say "no" when a boundary is being crossed. And you are the one who sets the boundaries! Practice yoga or meditation to stay on top of your best interests.

Leo (23 July-22 August)

Transition is something you're tempted to do, but you can also find it exciting with the right approach! Chances are, you'll look at your fitness habits and find that you need some fine-tuning in order to achieve your goals. Try to take some time for yourself in the next couple of days.

Virgo (23 August-22 September)

At the centre of attention, you are comfortable, but you tend to stay in the background when there is a shift. Don't push yourself these next few days to be too social. Focus on what can give you the safest schedule including regular exercise, light meals and regular hours of sleep.

Libra (23 September - 22 October)

You may be ready for change, in which case you may embrace this particular force, or you may be anxious about the prospect of change and become a little rigid. Slow down and get into a deep breathing routine so that you can travel with a calm mind along with a purpose through the next few days. Yoga might just help by calming your nerves through breathing.

Scorpio (23 October - 21 November)

Your hard work might not be appreciated until now but just keep focusing on your targets. Your efforts will be picked by some noticeable personality. Staying focused and ambitious is the key.

Sagittarius (22 November - 21 December)

Be disciplined and follow a strict diet and fitness regime. Stop every unhealthy habit. You have a special relationship with your workplace, do whatever you can do to support operations there which will surely make you happier.

Capricorn (22 December - 19 January)

Today's transit could inspire you by getting you back on your workout schedule. The best you can do is eat healthily and stay hydrated throughout the day.

Aquarius (20 January - 18 February)

The day's energy which just helps you to verbalize and communicate in new ways that helps your business relationships. Just be quick on your feet. Also, try to avoid eating unhealthy food today.

Pisces (19 February - 20 March)

Grounding your physical self in balanced habits such as regular meals with no snacks in between, and exercising at least four days a week, will surely improve the impact of this month-long journey.