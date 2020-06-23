‘Socially Distant’ Road Trips: Travel Tips To Help You Plan Well Amid COVID-19 Scare

Road trips are considered to be one of the best ways to extend family bonding and explore new destinations, however, amid such unprecedented ‘dark times’ the idea of a trip may seem terrifying for some. Even with looming fears of COVID-19, several health experts have acknowledged that getting outside and being physically active is ‘essential’ for young minds. And now that ‘socially distant’ summer has officially arrived and several states eased COVID-19 lockdown measures, families can take road trips safely with just some judgement and caution.

While parents and children are looking forward to ‘normal life’, planning ahead of a trip can ensure your travel experience to be both safe and enjoyable. To make your trip as ‘normal’ as possible, here are some tips which may help you travel safely across states.

READ: Travel Quotes You Can Put Up To Show How Much You're Missing Travel

Safety first

Even with a single family member feeling sick, it is better to call off the trip. However, if everyone is healthy, pack face mask, gloves and products to sanitise cars and surfaces for the trip. While midway stops are necessary, try making as few stops as possible, however, make sure to rest when feeling drowsy or sleepy. Respect social distancing guidelines as well which are set by health officials.

Plan ahead

Travelling amid such unprecedented times could be a task, however, to make your trip as enjoyable as possible it is advised to hire a travel professional. Careful planning and preparation can make the difference between a well-enjoyed vacation and a travel nightmare. Hiring a travel expert could help you navigate the hotel recommendation based on acceptable cleanliness, comfort and hospitality. Further, they can also help you locate local destinations and stays that meet your family’s needs.

READ: Mount Everest To Northern Lights: Virtual Tours That Every Travel Lover Can Take

Check for local state restrictions

Before starting the long road journey, it is advised that you keep a track of the ever-changing rules and regulations which is paramount to during a safe and fun-filled family vacation. Make sure to check the operational hours and protocols of the destination’s attractions and rest stops. The lockdown measures and quarantine rules vary greatly across states.

Prepare your vehicle

Due to nation-wide lockdown restrictions, many vehicles may have not been driven in months. Prior to a road trip, make sure to check out your vehicle by taking it a trusted repair shop. In a bid to make the trip hassle-free, get the battery, tire, brake and fluid of the car checked. Also, it is advised to be prepared for any kind of emergencies. Carry a car charger, a flashlight, a first-aid kit and a basic toolkit with reflectors. Last but not the least, carry enough snacks for all the passengers. From water to food and chips, make sure you carry enough eatables and drinks to last the entire road trip.

(Image: Rep/Unsplash)

READ: COVID-19 Outbreak Leaves Khajuraho Gasping, Flattens Tourism

READ: Vande Bharat Mission: Air India To Open Booking For These Seven Places In US; Details Here