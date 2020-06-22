Travel Quotes You Can Put Up To Show How Much You're Missing Travel

Quick links:
Out of all the things people have been missing during the lockdown, travel is right on top. Here are some great travel quotes to put up if you are missing traveling. Read on to know more:
One’s destination is never a place, but a new way of seeing things.
– Henry Miller
I am not a great book, I am not a great artist, but I love art and I love food, so I am the perfect traveller.
– Michael Palin
I am not the same having seen the moon shine on the other side of the world.
– Mary Anne Radmacher
He who does not travel does not know the value of men.
– Moorish proverb
People don’t take trips, trips take people.
– John Steinbeck
The best journeys in life are those that answer questions you never thought to ask.
― Rich Ridgeway
To travel is to evolve.
– Pierre Bernardo
A person does not grow from the ground like a vine or a tree, one is not part of a plot of land. Mankind has legs so it can wander.
― Roman Payne, The Wanderess
Certainly, travel is more than the seeing of sights; it is a change that goes on, deep and permanent, in the ideas of living.
– Miriam Beard
You don’t have to be rich to travel well.
– Eugene Fodor
He who is outside his door has the hardest part of his journey behind him.
– Dutch Proverb
Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.
– Mark Twain
He who would travel happily must travel light.
– Antoine de St. Exupery
Wandering re-establishes the original harmony which once existed between man and the universe.
– Anatole France
It is not down in any map; true places never are.
– Herman Melville
Without travel, I would have wound up a little ignorant white Southern female, which was not my idea of a good life.
– Lauren Hutton
I met a lot of people in Europe. I even encountered myself.
– James Baldwin
We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.
– Jawaharial Nehru