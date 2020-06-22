Mount Everest To Northern Lights: Virtual Tours That Every Travel Lover Can Take

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people have cancelled their travel plans. If one wasn't able to soak their feet in the gushing Himalayan waters or witness the wonder of the Northern Lights due to this global crisis, they can still 'experience' a bit of these gorgeous sites around the world from the comfort of their homes, all thanks to the internet. There are numerous virtual tours being offered nowadays, and you can experience it too. Here’s taking a look at the natural wonders of the world that one can explore staying at home.

Mount Everest, Nepal

The highest mountain in the world above sea level serves as a frontier between Nepal and China. It is located within the Himalayan sub-range of Mahalangur Himal. The Everest base camp reportedly hosts nearly 35,000 visitors annually. And now with the virtual tour, you can explore the vast landscape stretching from Pakistan to Bhutan for 8,848 meters, and all the surrounding ranges. Take a look at the virtual tour here.

The Northern Lights

The Northern Lights occupies a special place on all travel enthusiasts' bucket lists. The Aurora Borealis is really an extraordinary sight to see, caused by the contact between the electrically charged particles from the Sun and the Earth's magnetic field. You can now see the Norwegian lights from the comfort of your own house.

This tour, organized by the 'Lights over Lapland,' takes you through the different forests and lakes and even includes a time-lapse of the lights dancing in the sky with colours and shades you've never before seen. Take a look at the virtual tour here.

Also read | Tyga's New Single 'Vacation' Has Major 'relaxing Vibes' To It: Watch It Here

Namib Desert Dunes, Namibia

The Namib Desert stretches along the coast of Angola, Namibia, and South Africa for over 2000 kilometres. This incredible contradiction, a coastal desert, offers a magnificent view of its pink and orange sand. The 360-degree views show the tops of the highest peaks in the sand and the images of mist rolling in between. Take a look at the virtual tour here.

Also read | Alia Bhatt And Other Actors Who Have Amazing Vacation Diaries

ZhÄngjiÄjiè National Forest Park, China

The ZhÄngjiÄjiè National Forest Park, pronounced Jaang-jyaa-jie, is part of the 397.5 kilometre-long Wulingyuan Scenic Area. It had been known as the first national forest park in China. The 360-degree view of this natural phenomenon almost give you the impression that you are flying over the countryside. The park has the famous glass bridge and elevator, all of which can be viewed from your house. Take a look at the virtual tour here.

Also read | Kiara Advani's Stunning Vacation Picture That You Should Not Miss

Also read | Taapsee Pannu's Vacation Pictures With Younger Sister Shagun Pannu Are Hard To Miss

(Image courtesy: Unsplash.com)