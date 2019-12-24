Honeymoon In Australia: Must-visit Places For A Romantic & Adventurous Trip

Australia is called as the land of dreams. It is the world smallest continent and the largest island. Australia is a vast country and has a spectacular and vibrant scenic beauty. This country seizes the imagination with its long summers and has the spirit of easy friendliness in people. Australians call themselves lucky to have kangaroos only in their country. They also consider themselves lucky that they have one of the planets awe-inspiring natural wonders in their country- the Great Barrier Reef. The newly wedded couples can enjoy their honeymoon along the seashore and also in the middle of the city. Here are a few honeymoon destination places in Australia.

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Australia is the best spot for couples who love adventure. The Sydney Harbour Bridge is an iconic place to visit. One can also climb the bridge, learning about its history and stopping for the beautiful pictures of Sydney Harbour. The bridge is affectionately called as Coathanger. The mounting can be a magnificent opportunity while learning more and more secrets and the history of the city and the bridge.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Melbourne City

Melbourne city is known for its sophisticated culture-vulture and its many parks and gardens, city centres and the capital of the coffee. The Royal Botanic Garden is just a few minutes away from the city. It is a beautiful spot just to take a walk with your partner in the lush green gardens. The city has one of the biggest cricket stadium in the world called as Melbourne cricket stadium. Melbourne city is also known for its festivals, which include White Night (an illumination festival in the inner city), the Lunar New Year celebrations, the Midsumma Festival, the Moomba Festival and the Christmas Festival.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

The Great Barrier Reef

The great barrier reef is one of the best destinations to spend a honeymoon and especially for the couples who savour adventure. Couples can enjoy water sport and can see the breathtakingly beautiful coral reef. People can also enjoy scuba diving, snorkelling, viewing the colourful and exotic marine life.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

Kangaroo Island

Kangaroo Island is one of the many places in Australia that cannot be missed if you're visiting the country. Australia is an island, it has a Little Sahara where you can surf down the sand dunes. You can hike through the jaw-dropping chase in the national park or can also take part in the Kangaroo Island Sufferfest Triathlon.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

