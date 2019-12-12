Honeymoon In Russia: Check These Ideal Places To Go On Your Honeymoon

Russia is one of the most countries in the world which is always considered for its history and scenic landscapes. Russia has always been on the list of travellers. After a long wedding, Russia can be the spot for the honeymoon where couples can have a great time. Here are the few honeymoon destinations in Russia, which can be visited.

Places to visit in Russia

Moscow

Moscow is the capital of Russia. It has always been the foremost tourist destination. Most of the billionaires of the countries live in this metropolis. There are few other important landmarks in the city which attracts the tourist. Red Square, Kremlin the home of Russian Presidents, St. Brazil Cathedral is some fame for its domes which attracts tourist.

Saint Petersburg

It is another destination for the tourists and the newly married couple as well. The couples can travel to the city in 4-5 days to see various museums, theatres and many other places like Winter Palace, Saviour on the Spilled Blood, Peterhof etc. This urban centre also has a light for the nightlife which couples can also enjoy. Couples can also rent a romantic boat ride through the city to explore it.

Sochi

If your partner and you want to enjoy the warm beaches after the historic tour, this is definitely the city which you need to visit. Sochi got its fame after 2014 when the Winter Olympics held there. The tourist in Russia goes there in winter to swim and unwind on the beaches in the warm weather. The best time to visit or travel Sochi is from April to September.

Murmansk

Murmansk is situated in the northwestern region of Russia near the border of Norway and Finland. It is the best place to witness the Northern lights in Russia. To reach Murmansk people opt for two options those are by flights. It takes 2-3 hours from Moscow and from St. Petersburg it takes less than 2 hours. There are few other important destinations which are nuclear- powered ship Lenin icebreakers. It is now turned into a museum, Alyosha monument etc. are some attractions for the tourist.