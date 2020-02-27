Planning A Trip To Darjeeling? Here Is A Guide To Explore The Hill Station

Spread in ribbons over a steep mountain ridge, surrounded by emerald-green tea plantations, and towered over by the majestic Khangchendzonga, Darjeeling is a hill station in the Indian state of West Bengal. One of the best times to explore the hill station is from March to May, as summers in Darjeeling begin around the month of May. Anyone can explore most of the town within four days. Here is how to plan a trip to Darjeeling this March.

Places to visit in Darjeeling during March

Day 1

Start your trip with a Toy Train ride from Sukna (near Siliguri) to Darjeeling. Enjoy the relaxing joy ride up the hills. You can also take an evening walk around the chowrasta and the mall road. You can catch night-time cultural programmes at Shrubbery Nightingale Park, which is about 10 mins walk from Chowrasta.

READ | Darjeeling: List Of The Best Restaurants To Eat In The 'Queen Of Hills'

Day 2

Witness the beautiful sunrise view from Tiger Hill. After breakfast, take a cab ride to Himalayan mountaineering Institute (HMI). The traveller can bag good deals at the Mahakal and Dragon Market.

READ | North Bengal Tour Guide: Darjeeling Travel Tips That You Must Check Out

Day 3

The traveller can start their day with breakfast at Keventer’s. Interestingly a few scenes of Bollywood film Barfi have been shot here. After this, head to Mirik, another small town, which has numerous lakes. It is about 20–25kms from Darjeeling town. The traveller can stay back or come back to the main town, according to the transportation available. (Note: Plan and book your transportation facilities in advance for a better experience.)

READ | American Breakfast Serving Restaurants In Mumbai: Check The Top Three

Day 4

The traveller can plan to visit Happy Valley Tea Estate. It is about 3 km away from the main town and also considered as one of the closest tea estates near the main town. The farmers explain the intricacies of tea production, tea tasting facts to the visitors.

READ | Zomato In More Trouble As Thousands Of Restaurants Participate In #LogOut Campaign Over Deep Discounts Under Zomato Gold

Things to do in Darjeeling