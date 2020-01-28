North Bengal Tour Guide: Darjeeling Travel Tips That You Must Check Out

A beautiful and mystic town located in the North Bengal, Darjeeling is situated at the foothills of Himalayas and is one of the most popular destinations. The place is famous for its lush green tea gardens, scenic views, and the evergreen plantations. Surrounded by an amazing backdrop of one of the highest peaks and the Kanchenjunga mountain, the place attracts tourists from across the world to witness panoramic views and adventurous trekking experience. However, for a fun getaway, listen below are some important Darjeeling travel tips that may benefit visitors on their visit.

Darjeeling travel tips

Keep a track of the weather forecast

Summers in Darjeeling begin around the month of May and lasts up to the month of July. The temperature during these times is much pleasant, ranging from 11°C to 19°C (approx.). Many visitors come to this place in the month of May. On the other hand, winters in this part of North Bengal start around the month of October and lasts up to March. The temperature during this time is 5 to 7 degrees Celsius. Is it advisable to check the weather conditions before you head to this beautiful town?

Go Through The Hotel Ratings

It is crucial to skim through the detailed information and amenities before you opt for any hotel and decide your stay in Darjeeling. Make sure you ask for customizable packages in case of add-ons like blankets and meals. If visitors are travelling with kids or elderly, then it is suggested to book hotels at lower altitudes. However, there might be some cancellation charges if visitors need accommodation change.

Try Local Delicacies

Darjeeling, apart from being home to beautiful landscapes, is also popular for offering some of the best dishes. Try the local cuisine which is available in every nook and corner of the town. Visitors can inquire the vendor about the special and local delicacies. Kwati, Aaloo Gobhi, Sekuwa, Kheer, and Keema are some of the many famous cuisines in Darjeeling.

Pack According to the Weather

Packing according to the weather is one of the most important travel tips you must follow. Visitors must ensure that they carry warm and comfortable clothes during the visit to this place. One can carry sweaters and trousers during the summers; in winter it is advised to carry heavy jackets. Carrying some vital items like Rubber-soled shoes, batteries, quick food, toilet paper, and mosquito repellents should be at the top of your list.

